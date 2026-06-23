Happy Pride in The Pines

SAGE celebrated its 38th Annual Fundraiser in the Pines on June 6. They will honor John Krawchuk, Joey the Mustache, and the Fire Island Pines Historical Society for their contributions and tireless work they do for the Pines. SAGE and Pines luminaries gathered at Dr. Ed Schulhafer and Crayton Robey’s home on the bay for the occasion.

On June 13, the Fire Island Pines Historical Society held a special celebration at 203 Pine Walk from 4-7 p.m. The Pines Icon Award was presented to Scott Bromley and Jim Pepper for all their years of service in the Pines.

Bromley Caldari, in association with The Pines Historical Society, will host their House Tour 3—a seven-house tour in the Pines on June 20, 1-4 p.m. A Margarita from Hell will be served. For tickets, visit pineshistory.org.

Christine Pedi, a Broadway and Cabaret performer, who stays in the Pines, called me from Wichita, Kansas, where she is rehearsing for her role as Dolly, in Hello Dolly. Julie James recently returned from Naples, Fla, where she performed in Next to Normal. Seth Sikes and I recently returned from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where we did three shows. Seth will be a guest on the Rose Levine show on July 11 at the Cherry Grove Community House. Last Ferry, First Lady, Rose Levine Live! Directed by Joe Barros. The cast includes Chris Bell, Camden Sifres, and Matthew George. Seth and I also performed in Westport, Conn.

Andrew Rannells, a guest for many years in the Grove and the Pines, who starred in the original cast of Book of Mormon and many other Broadway hits, is now starring in a new HBO movie with Allison Janey, Miss You, Love You. He was on The View last week promoting the film.

The Pines Firefighters had their annual dinner on June 6.

On June 20, Barn on Fire will present its fifth annual showcase at Whyte Hall. 5 p.m. cocktails, showtime 6 p.m. Introducing two new shows: Café Con Leche and Trick the Musical, featuring a cast of familiar Pines members along with Broadway performers: Danny Kornfeld (Harmany), Drew Elhamalawy (Queen of Versailles), Heath Saunders (Company), Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Six), and Fran Tapia (On Your Feet). Musical Director Patrick B. Phillips will lead the production, and Joe Barros serves as presentation director.

The Pines resident Jeff Mashie won the Tony Award for costume design for Fallen Angels.

Juneteenth Salon in the Pines Sunday, July 21, 11 a.m. at Whyte Hall.

The annual Pines Party is held from July 31 to August 2. The theme is Altar Ego. Randy Wilson and John Wood are working on the weekend schedule, and we know it will be fantastic. The VIP party on Friday night will be held at Whyte Hall. John, Randy, and their team are preparing for the July 4 pre-show at the Invasion. More information at info@pinesparty.com.

Save the date: Lambda Legal in The Pines Saturday July 25, 1-5 p.m. www.lambdalegal.org/pines.