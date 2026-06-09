Fire Island Trailblazers!

With raindrops falling on our heads, Memorial Day weekend in Fire Island Pines was chock-full of events. The Trailblazers Park unveiling ceremony had to be moved to the Pavilion nightclub due to rain.

A Fire Island Dance Festival pop-up performance was choreographed by dancer Jōvan Dansberry. Iman Le Claire spoke. Unfortunately, special guest Bill T. Jones was unable to attend.

The Pines Care Center kicked off the season at Whyte Hall with its annual opening party honoring Dr. Sumner Freeman, who celebrated his 100th birthday, along with his husband, Dr. Roy Yeager, who spoke about their life together and how they met. The DJ was Michael Borowski.

Another 100th Birthday celebration was held at Whyte Hall honoring Marilyn Monroe, where “Marilyn” look-alikes were plentiful.

The annual Women’s Pride at The Pines will be held at Whyte Hall on June 13, founded and hosted by Linda Gottlieb . The evening will feature drinks, dancing, dinner, and a show.

. The evening will feature drinks, dancing, dinner, and a show. On June 13, Fire Island Pines Historical Society will hold the 2026 Pines Celebration at 203 Pine Walk from 4-7 p.m. Celebrate the launch of the season and join the committee to toast this year’s Pines awardees. Tickets are available at org/events. Also, save the date for the House Tour on June 20, from 1-4 p.m.

Celebrate Judy Garland’s 104th birthday at Seth Sikes’s annual event at 54 Below in Manhattan on June 10, with Julie James, Rose Levine, Luis Villabon, and Camden Scifres at 7 p.m.

Let us take a moment to remember some of the people we lost in the past year who helped make Fire Island Pines special: