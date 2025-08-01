Suffolk County Crime Stoppers Offering Cash Reward for Information Leading to the Arrest of the Person Who Mistreated this Dog

This good creature certainly did not deserve this end. Let’s find who did this!

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and detectives from the District Attorney’s Office Biological, Environmental and Animal Safety Team (BEAST) are seeking information regarding a dog that was found in Mastic, emaciated, and later died. A good Samaritan found a severely underweight Rhodesian Ridgeback in Mastic on July 19. The dog was taken to Brookhaven Animal Shelter and died during surgery.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.