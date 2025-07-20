Davis Park Does the 4th

Summer is swinging, with the youngsters leading the way. Mike and Judie Jayne report that their great-grandchildren, Caroline and A.J., along with friends Thomas and Laura, raised $100 selling lemonade, which they donated to the Church and Davis Park Fire Department (DPFD). Father Frank recognized these future leaders for their generosity at Mass on July 5. Another future leader was baptized at the Church that same day: five-month-old Madelyn Mary Percival, daughter of Dan Percival and Liz Underwood. She is the first great-granddaughter of Bonnie Underwood—and bestie of Emerson, reports Godmother Ali Yarborough. Additionally, some of our own also had big graduations this year: Congratulations to Jace, Ava, and Rafferty! We love seeing the next generation come up.

We had a perfect mix of Davis Park’s youngest and “wisers” for the July 4 parade. Grand Marshals Glen Slater, Ron Bush, and Chic Schissel—each over the age of 90—led off the grand event, filled with wagon floats, sparkles, and red, white, and blue as far as the eye could see. Enthusiastic spectators lined the route as marchers wound their way toward Judges Jayne Robinson, Ginger Beane, Elissa Nemerofsky, Marlene Sklar, and Dan Carucci, perched at the Casino, which was being prepped for its own festivities later in the day. A viewing stand was also set up at the Church, thanks to De’bra and Ron Stoll, whose landscaping efforts made it a beautiful place to gather and see the spectacle. The Fire House was the scene of the after-party, with hardworking volunteers putting out a barbecue feast. Beer donated by Clare Rose helped keep up the good spirits as Nancy Pines led us in an inspiring God Bless America, and prizes were handed out to lucky winners. Thanks to the entire community for supporting this annual tradition, especially our co-sponsors—the Davis Park Association (DPA) and DPFD, as well as our donors, Casino Café and Bar, Davis Park Ferry, and Harbor Store. As soon as this organizer recovers, we’ll look forward to next year!

With the good also comes the sad, as we were reminded of the passing of our dear friend and neighbor, Lydia Carmody Pucci. Our surrogate beach mother and former DPFD First Lieutenant, she will always hold a special place in our hearts. Doug King was honored by his son, Lui, who gathered neighbors to remember a wonderful man lost too soon. We also said goodbye to old friend Sonny Kletter, who described his decades on Fire Island as the greatest and most important time of his life. We’ve been to quite a few momentous events already this summer, but we can’t be everywhere. Send your tips, tidbits, and tattles to DPRidgeFI@gmail.com. See you around the walks!