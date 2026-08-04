Definitely Davis Park

Summer is undoubtedly the best season. In Davis Park, it’s the season of sun, fun, and sand, but sadly, there’s the scourge of skeeters we can’t seem to avoid. They’re here with a vengeance! Please be sure to dump standing water to keep them from breeding, and thank Vector Control, Kathie Howe, the Davis Park Association (DPA), and the Davis Park Fire Department (DPFD) for their work to rid us of these buzzing menaces.

We also greatly appreciate the 15 volunteers who participated in Save the Great South Bay’s first-ever Beach Defenders cleanup. Organized by Paul Kenney, they collected 150 pounds of debris that would still be marring our beautiful beach. They braved the stormy weather. The volunteers included James Bertsch, Save the Great South Bay organizer; Brad Shaw, Creek Defender; Julie Winn; Andy W., Water Keeper; Jan Mauck; Paul; and his sister and nieces, who were visiting for the week. Thank you all!

This column marks the end of July and the start of August. Time flies, but there’s still so much fun ahead! Don’t miss the DPFD Memorial Rock Dedication on August 9; “Summerween” at Whalehouse Point in Watch Hill on August 13; the Friends’ Field Trip to the Grove; the next Harbor Store Market Fair on August 15; the Art Show at the Church on September 6; and the DPFD 500 Club—get your tickets while they last!

August has too much to offer to miss a day, so we’ll see you on the walks! This is your community column. Send your tips, tattles, and tidbits to DPRidgeFI@gmail.com.