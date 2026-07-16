Holiday by Design in Davis Park

There are so many things to love about Davis Park, from finding joy on rainy days by playing board games and listening to D.J. NiKo at the bar to basking on the beach and cooking up a storm. Our island home has it all.

We also appreciate seeing long-time friends who return again and again. Jacki Smith and Dani had their California crew out for their annual visit, joined by sister-in-law Kelly and brother JL. We were delighted to see Merin and Matthew get married at the beach, keeping the party going long after the ceremony was over. It’s also wonderful to meet new friends who come to town as Suffolk County Council Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 572 came for their annual camping adventure.

One of our season’s all-time favorite events is the Independence Day Parade, sponsored by the Davis Park Association and Davis Park Fire Department (DPFD), held every year on July 4. This year, 16 groups joined the procession, led by the DPFD’s ex-chiefs, who served as Grand Marshals, and the DPFD members, joined by Councilman Neil Foley; followed by a spectacular Save the Great South Bay float; the Shell Fairies, making their return appearance; several proud America 250 marchers; a clever Brownie garbage truck wagon; lots of happy red, white, and blue festooned children and floats; and all-around revelers. At the new church viewing location, judges Jayne, Elissa, Marlene, Ginger, and Michele — assisted by Crista — oversaw the selection of parade prizes that were given out at the firehouse. De’bra and Ron Stoll once again organized a great watch party there, ensuring no throat was parched.

Once again, the DPFD held an amazing cook-out celebration. We were led in a song by Nancy Pines, who started off with “Happy Birthday to America,” followed by “God Bless America.” The beautiful wagon, hand painted by Jan Mauck’s granddaughter Arya, was awarded to the Dixon girls. Other prizes included a book of ferry tickets donated by the Shermans, two great prizes to the Long Island Game Farm donated by the Shell Fairy’s Melinda Novak, gift cards from the Casino Café and Casino Bar, a gift card from the Harbor Store (who also supplied the food), and another from Drift 82. Thanks to you all! Generous contributors also included Mike and Nikki Doughtery, Lisa Rose and Kevin Loiacano, Nancy Young, and the Kulmans. Your friends and neighbors appreciate you!

The party continued with Mixed Vibes at the Caz, on a stunning day overlooking the ocean. It took 10 incredible bartenders, led by Nicolai and dynamic duo Cory and Lori, to make sure we were never thirsty as the band played on. As we sign off for this issue, we wish all the happiness to Lee and LT on their nuptials. Many years of love and joy you two!

This is your community column, so please send your tips, tattles and tidbits to DPRidgeFI@gmail.com. See you around the walks!