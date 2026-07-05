After the Fourth of July: Where to Go and What To Do After the Big Holiday

Fourth of July may be in the rearview mirror now, but summer is only getting started, and there is so much to do over the glorious week that lies ahead. Don’t miss a minute of it!

Movie in the Park: Daddy Day Camp

Monday, June 6 (6:30 p.m.)

The Town of Islip’s Summer Fun Series has just begun! Sponsored by Catholic Health, a free movie night is open to all at Brookwood Hall, 50 Irish Lane, East Islip. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie begins after dark! Enjoy snacks, time with friends, and the hilarious comedy Daddy Day Camp. Food trucks, an ice cream truck, and other vendors will offer snacks and goodies for purchase. You won’t want to miss this fun summer evening! For more information, visit @thetownofislip on Instagram.

Summer Storytime at Davis Park

Tuesday, July 7 (11 a.m.)

Take a break from the beach and come to the boardwalk for a splashy storytime in the shade! The Pathogue-Medford Library is hosting Summer Storytimes in Davis Park, Fire Island, Tuesdays in July. No registration is necessary.

Concert in the Park: The Warped Tour Band

Wednesday, June 8 (5 p.m.)

Part of the Town of Islip’s Summer Fun Series, all are invited to a free concert in the park at Bay Shore Marina, 142 South Clinton Ave, Bay Shore. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Bring your friends and groove to the beat as The Warped Tour Band brings emo, pop, and punk vibes to the South Shore. Food trucks, an ice cream truck, and other vendors will offer snacks and goodies for purchase. You won’t want to miss this fun summertime evening! For more information, visit @thetownofislip on Instagram.

Saltaire Library: Adult Author Event with Melinda Blau

Thursday, July 9 (7 p.m.)

Don’t miss an inspiring conversation with Melinda Blau, an award-winning journalist and author of 16 books who has spent her career exploring the power of human connection. Through her work, she’s discovered a simple but profound truth: when you strengthen your relationships, you enrich every part of your life. Her latest book, The Wisdom Whisperers, invites us to rethink aging and embrace the limitless possibilities that open up when we refuse to see age as a barrier. Join us for an uplifting program that will leave you thinking differently about connection, growth, and what’s possible at every stage of life. Registration is free and can be done at the link below as the date gets closer www.saltairerecreation.com/library/.

Town of Babylon Summer Concert: The Men of Soul

Thursday, July 9 (7 p.m.)

The Town of Babylon is bringing the music this summer by hosting an eclectic concert series at 500 Mount Ave, West Babylon, at 7 p.m. Spend your Thursday night out with friends and family; bring your dancing shoes and get ready to groove to the sounds of The Men of Soul. This event is free to attend. For more information, visit townofbabylonny.gov.

Race the Narrows

Saturday, July 11 (8 a.m.)

Mastic Beach Conservancy will host the fourth annual Race the Narrows on Saturday, July 11, bringing kayakers, stand-up paddleboarders, and outdoor enthusiasts together for a day on the water while supporting local conservation efforts. Participants can choose between a 5-mile or 2.5-mile race course, both winding through the Narrow Bay corridor along the western edge of Mastic Beach. New this year is a Guided Nature Paddle, a 60-minute excursion designed for paddlers who want to explore rather than compete. The paddle is open to all ages and skill levels, and free loaner kayaks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. All proceeds from the event will support Mastic Beach Conservancy’s mission to preserve and protect more than six miles of publicly accessible waterfront parkland surrounding the Mastic Peninsula. Registration fees vary by event, with discounted rates available for youth participants, Conservancy members, and early registrants. Street parking will be available along Violet Road and Floral Court. For more information, registration details, or kayak rental inquiries, visit masticbeachconservancy.org or email info@masticbeachconservancy.org

OBP Art, House, & Garden Tour

Saturday, July 11 (9:30 a.m.)

Explore stunning artworks, charming homes, and unique gardens at the Ocean Bay Park Art, House, and Garden Tour. Check-in will begin at the Schooner Inn at 9:30 a.m. The Westside Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by the Eastside Tour from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. A prix-fixe lunch will be held in between at the Schooner Inn, with a glass of wine or beer. Tickets are $45. For questions or tickets, contact obpcommunityfun@gmail.com.

VOBEC 20th Annual Environmental Awareness Day

Saturday, July 11 (11 a.m.)

The Village of Ocean Beach Environmental Committee (VOBEC) will host its 20th Annual Environmental Awareness Day at the Ocean Beach Village Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach, at 11 a.m. This year’s topic, The Quality of Our Water: Bay, Ocean, and Tap, will explore the cleanliness and maintenance of the local waters we drink, swim in, and use. Guest speakers Adrienne Esposito, Carl LoBue, and Robert DiGiovanni will share expert insights on this topic, fostering an open conversation for attendees. Join in to learn about the health of our unique coastal ecosystem. For further information, contact VOBEC.FI@gmail.com.

Live Like Jeyson Foundation Fundraiser

Saturday, July 11 (Noon-4 p.m.)

Join the Ocean Beach Business District for an afternoon dedicated to honoring the life and legacy of Jeyson Reyes. The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, July 11, from 12 to 4 p.m. at CJ’s in Ocean Beach and will benefit the Live Like Jeyson Foundation, which was established by Jeyson’s family to continue spreading the kindness, generosity, and love he shared with others throughout his life. Attendees can participate in raffles featuring prizes donated by local businesses, with all proceeds supporting the foundation’s mission. Community members and businesses interested in contributing raffle items are encouraged to reach out through Instagram or contact Joe at 917-803-1453. For more information, visit https://www.livelikejeyson.org/

Meet & Greet with Al Isaacs

Saturday, July 11 (Noon-4 p.m.)

Join Tiny Raccoon Books at 277 Railroad Ave, Sayville for a Meet and Greet with Long Island author Al Isaacs. The author will be selling and signing copies of his book. Twice named Long Island’s Best Comedian by the Long Island Press, he spent more than twenty years teaching improvisational comedy at theaters, comedy clubs, corporate events, and Hofstra University’s Continuing Education program. His memoir, Finding Mary Smith, tells the true story of accidentally discovering his gray market adoption and the extraordinary, against-all-odds journey to find his birth family after more than fifty years. Known for finding humor in unlikely places, Isaacs writes with honesty, heart, and a comedian’s instinct for timing—even when the subject turns deeply emotional. He lives in the New York area with his wife and son, and believes that the best stories are the ones that prove real life is stranger, funnier, and more meaningful than fiction

Unplugged Opera

Saturday, July 11 (5 p.m.)

An intimate evening of extraordinary vocal artistry, Unplugged Opera brings audiences up close with acclaimed performers in a rare and personal setting. Led by Metropolitan Opera conductor and celebrated Steinway pianist Bryan Wagorn, this intimate performance features internationally recognized soprano Meghan Picerno and bass-baritone Brandon Cedel. The sunset performance offers a curated selection of beloved opera and musical theatre repertoire, performed with warmth, power, and intimacy. Unplugged Opera invites audiences to experience the beauty, emotion, and immediacy of the human voice in its purest form. Tickets are $65.

Art, Heart & Vine

Saturday, July 11 (6-9 p.m.)

Art, Heart, & Vine, a fundraising event supporting the Bay Area Friends of the Fine Arts, in partnership with Loughlin Vineyard and the Bayport-Blue Point Heritage Association, will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2026, from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. Join us for “an enchanting evening of music and art, set against the stunning backdrop of a local vineyard and historic estate”. Tickets are limited and required. RSVP by July 3rd. To purchase tickets, visit www.BAFFA.org

Now & Forever – The Carole King Tribute

Saturday, July 11 (8 p.m.)

Now and Forever starring acclaimed singer-songwriter Alice Leon is a heartfelt tribute to Carole King’s timeless music—told by someone whose own musical journey parallels hers. Alice grew up in Brooklyn just a half-mile from where Carole began her life, started her career as a songwriter before becoming a singer & like her, found her voice behind the piano & guitar. In Now and Forever, Alice shares Carole’s greatest songs along with the stories, inspiration, and personal history that make her music so enduring. This is not just a tribute—it’s a genuine celebration from a lifelong fan who can tell her story from the inside out. Located at the Boulton Center for Performing Arts, 37 West Main St, Bay Shore, tickets range from $45-$55.

Ebb & Flow

Through July 26, Saturdays and Sundays (Noon-4 p.m.)

Ebb and Flow, the art of John Cino and Lisa Stanko, is the exhibit at the BAFFA Art Gallery in July, located in the historic Gillette House at 47 Gillette Ave in Sayville. Exhibit hours are Noon to 4:00 PM on weekends July 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, and 26, with an artists’ reception on July 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. The exhibit is free, though donations are welcome.

Have a non-commercial event you would like to promote in Great South Bay News? Our easy-to-use submission form makes it happen! This is a no-fee service courtesy of Schneps Media.