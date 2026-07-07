Whale of a Grand Opening at Watch Hill

On a sparkling Saturday, June 20, Whalehouse Point Restaurant & Bar in Watch Hill officially opened its doors. Following a soft (and soggy) May opening, the band Buoy 34 entertained dozens of delighted diners and drinkers, as well as kids of all ages, at the spectacular new venue overlooking the Great South Bay and Watch Hill Marina. Having sampled both food and beverage galore, we can attest to the freshness of the crab cakes, the potency of the Rocket Fuels, and the servers’ smiles.

This marked a full-circle homecoming, as Buoy 34 was also the last band to play before the devastating 2019 fire that destroyed the last on-site restaurant. According to Doug Biviano of Lovefins, Authorized Concessioners of the National Park Service at Watch Hill & Sailors Haven, this day would not have happened without the support of friends, family, local officials, and a lot of hard work.

At the official ribbon-cutting on June 24, Doug thanked the Fire Island National Seashore (FINS) and Superintendent Alexcy Romero for their support, along with local officials, including Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine.

Doug and his wife, Lee Biviano, said, “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who supported us in rebuilding Whalehouse Point Restaurant & Bar. We are thrilled to welcome visitors to the new restaurant. It’s beautiful, with incredible sunsets. Watch Hill, Whalehouse Point Restaurant & Bar, the marina, the general store, camping & glamping, the nature trail, and seven miles of pristine ocean beach are a remarkable and unique destination for friends and family to connect and explore.”

Alex Romero, FINS Superintendent, shared the struggles and exhaustive details the Bivianos endured to realize their dreams, saying, “Whalehouse Point represents far more than a new restaurant—it represents resilience, partnership, and a shared commitment to the future of Watch Hill. Thanks to the dedication of Doug and Lee Biviano, visitors will have a beautiful place to gather, celebrate, and create memories while experiencing one of the most spectacular settings on Fire Island.”

Bill Kruse, manager of Whalehouse Point, reiterated, “Our mission is to create memories that will last a lifetime. Our commitment to exceptional food and service is our promise to the community.”

Deputy Supervisor & Councilman Neil Foley said, “Whalehouse Point is a wonderful addition to Fire Island and a great new option for island residents, visitors, campers, and boaters from the mainland. Places like this give people another reason to explore all our waterfront communities have to offer while enjoying a truly unique dining experience. It’s always exciting to see a new business open its doors, and I wish the entire Whalehouse Point team much success in the years ahead.”

Silvana Aloisio, Executive Director of the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce, officiated at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Other local dignitaries in attendance included Laura Bacardi from the Patchogue-Medford Library and Sonia Taiani, Concessions Management and Permit Specialist, FINS.

Carrying forward the fun from the food truck that sustained the Watch Hill community for six years, there will be numerous activities, including Friday night Bingo with D.J. Glen and live music on Saturdays and Sundays. Also check out their Dock and Dine and Dine and Ride offers to save.