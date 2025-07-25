Panzi! Queen of the Pines: A Disco Celebration of LGBTQ+ History and Resilience 

I hadn’t planned to see Panzi! Queen of the Pines that night in Cherry Grove, but as with most memorable Fire Island moments, fate and a fabulous friend intervened. Just after the Roper Romp, I ran into my dear friend Sugar B. Real, known offstage as Rhonda Potter. With a sparkle in her eye and that signature sense of urgency only a queen with a message can bring, she insisted I see the show and write about it.

“You have to,” she told me. “It’s not just a musical. It’s a reminder.”

Ten minutes later, I was backstage chatting with the cast, swept into the glitter and grit of Cherry Grove’s latest theatrical offering. But it was something Sugar said that lingered long after the curtain fell. “We gave the next generation of LGBTQ+ a world we didn’t grow up in after fighting the fight. But we didn’t teach them how to fight for themselves.”

That sentiment echoed through the performance and defined the deeper mission of Panzi!, a new musical presented by the Rainbow Connection and CM Performing Arts Center in Oakdale. The production marked the 50th anniversary of the iconic Invasion of the Pines, started by Panzi in 1976, when she and fellow queens pushed back against exclusion and claimed space with joy, glitter, and defiance.

The show sold out its entire run, culminating in a final performance that was met with rapturous applause, cheers, and a heartfelt standing ovation that seemed to shake the walls of the Cherry Grove Community House and Theater. The audience didn’t just enjoy the show. They felt it.

The cast, made up of committed LGBTQ+ intergenerational performers, brought the story to life with infectious energy, heart, and sincerity. Every number pulsed with intention. There were moments of high glamour and humor, but also of tenderness and introspection. Even when a song’s choreography or vocal hit was not perfect, the spirit of the performers carried it forward with joy and truth. The chemistry among the cast members was unmistakable, and their commitment to telling this story was evident in every gesture and lyric.

The concept for the musical grew out of the cast’s research and interviews with Cherry Grove icons including Panzi, Rose Levine, and Lynn Hutton. Through those conversations, the performers developed the script, shaping it from lived history into song, movement, and theatrical storytelling. The show isn’t just about the past. It’s a direct conversation with it.

Backed by a setlist of queer anthems such as I Will Survive, It’s Raining Men, and I Am What I Am, the production merged camp and commentary with powerful theatricality. Songs like Being Alive and Louder Than Words grounded the show in emotional depth and contemporary urgency. Being Alive, in particular, was a standout moment. With its raw delivery and vulnerability, the number captured the essence of the show—the struggle to live authentically, to demand space, and to be heard.

Matt Freeman, a board member of the Arts Project of Cherry Grove (APCG), said the cast reminded him why community theater matters. “There’s something beautiful about watching these performers discover our history in real time. They weren’t just acting. They were learning, connecting, and embodying the message.”

Sheila Morgan, Director of Development for the Arts Project and creator of the Rainbow Connection program, emphasized how the show reflects the mission of her initiative. “Rainbow Connection is about giving young LGBTQ+ people a creative space where they are safe, celebrated, and supported.”

Michael Moran, President of the Arts Project, emphasized how important this work is to the Grove’s artistic legacy. “Over the past 77 years, the Arts Project has always been a sanctuary—a place where queer voices could be heard, seen, and celebrated,” he said, noting that the Cherry Grove theater is the oldest continuously operating LGBTQ+ theater in the country. “Today, it’s more than a safe haven. It’s a platform for visibility, connection, and cultural legacy. We’re not just producing shows. We’re carrying the torch for generations who performed, gathered, and found freedom here when they couldn’t anywhere else,” he said. “Every curtain rise is a tribute to our past and a commitment to the future.”

The collaboration with CM Performing Arts Center was vital to the show’s success. Their professional resources and shared passion for LGBTQ+ visibility elevated the production from a local passion project to a fully realized piece of musical theater. Together with the Arts Project and Rainbow Connection, they helped bridge generations, identities, and experiences.