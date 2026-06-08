Your 2026 Guide to Summer Camps on Fire Island, the Great South Bay Hamlets

Let your little ones burn off their energy while you soak up the sun at exciting summer camp programs! From lifeguard training to arts and crafts, outdoor games, and swims in the bay, there’s something for every child’s interest. All camps on this list operate on a day-camp basis; residency requirements may apply.

Saltaire Day Camp

Do your little ones enjoy swimming in the bay, arts and crafts, and outdoor sports? The Saltaire Day Camp, operated by the Incorporated Village of Saltaire, welcomes your child to spend their days with friends and expert camp counselors in the heart of Saltaire. Registration priority for the Day Camp is given to Saltaire homeowners and legally permitted Village renters from May 15 to June 1. After June 1, enrollment opens for neighboring communities on a first-come, first-served basis. Campers must be at least four years old to enroll. Camp dates: June 30-August 22. Enrollment may be one week to eight weeks. For more information, visit saltairerecreation.com.

Fire Island Junior Lifeguard Program

Presented by Open Water Swim LI, this course does not certify participants as lifeguards, but prepares them for the New York State Level 1 Ocean Lifeguard Test. Participants ages 8-16 will learn life-saving techniques, water safety protocols, and how to operate rescue equipment. Camp dates: July 4, 11, 18, 25, August 1, 8, 15, at Atlantique Beach, Fire Island, from 7:40-9:30 a.m. Ferry transportation out of Bay Shore is available for mainland children to participate in the program. Fee: $225 for Town of Islip residents and $275 for out-of-town residents. Ferry tickets must be purchased separately, directly from Fire Island Ferries. To register, call (631) 224-5404 or visit openwaterswimli.com.

Ocean Beach Youth Group Camp

Ocean Beach Youth Group is a non-profit community day camp offering an array of activities for children ages 3-14 and a Counselor-in-Training (CIT) program for 15-year-olds. The camp’s staff include teachers, art professionals, certified coaches, college students, and older teens, providing a comfortable environment for campers to enjoy exciting and meaningful summers. Camp dates: June 29-August 21, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Children from neighboring communities are welcome, and enrollment periods are flexible to match your stay on Fire Island. For registration and more information, visit obyg.org .

Bay Days Summer Camp at Long Island Maritime Museum

The Long Island Maritime Museum offers a unique summer program for elementary-aged children at the Museum, 88 West Ave., West Sayville. Day campers will enjoy fun-filled days with games, arts and crafts, field trips to learn about oysters, seining, dock scraping, exploring, experiments, and other marine environmental exploration activities! The week ends with a trip to Sunken Forest! Camp hours: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., aftercare available until 4 p.m. upon request. Came weeks run from June 29 through August 14. Cost per week: $350, sibling cost per week: $300. To learn more information and register your little one for this exciting program, visit limaritime.org/bay-days-summer-camp.

Sea Explorers Marine Camp

Cornell Cooperative Extension will host Sea Explorers Marine Camp at the Sport Fishing Education Center/ Cornell Cooperative Extension, Cedar Beach Marina, Babylon. Weekly sessions run from June 29 through August 10. Children will spend an adventurous week exploring Long Island’s marine habitats through a hands-on learning experience designed to be both educational and fun! No residency required, all are welcome. Visit seaexplorersmarinecamp.com to register.

Dunewood Yacht Club Sailing Lessons