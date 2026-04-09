Midway Through April: Things To Do This Weekend and the Week Ahead Along Great South Bay Long Island

The informative lecture, “Demystifying Jaws—A Decade of Shark Research and Conservation in Coastal New York” will be held at LIMM this weekend.

Sunday, April 12

Fantastic Gardens Market

Spend your Sunday exploring fresh produce and local artisan delights at Fantastic Gardens Market, located at 67 Avery Avenue, Patchogue, every Sunday! Enjoy food trucks, freshly baked bread, music, an indoor greenhouse, and much more! This event welcomes pets and kids, so bring the whole family to join the fun! New vendors and exciting offerings appear each week, so check back often to be amazed! The event takes place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, visit @BlessedOrganix on Facebook.

Building Resilient Community – Emergency Preparedness Presentation

Join the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Bay Shore team for an Emergency Preparedness Presentation offered by Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services’ Office of Emergency Management. This presentation invites us to consider how we prepare and care for one another in times of emergency, sharing practical strategies to help individuals, families, and our wider community stay safe during severe weather, power outages, and other disruptions. Together, we can strengthen our capacity to be a resilient community. The event takes place from 10:30 to noon at 28 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore.

Lectures at Long Island Maritime Museum: Demystifying Jaws—A Decade of Shark Research and Conservation in Coastal New York

Please join us as we welcome Dr. Oliver Shipley, Assistant Professor in the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences at Stony Brook University. His talk will summarize ten years of shark research conducted by Stony Brook University in coastal New York. Dr. Shipley will discuss cutting-edge technologies being used to uncover the secret lives of sharks and how they are likely to respond to emerging threats such as ocean warming and the development of offshore infrastructure. Light refreshments will be served from 12:1 p.m., and the lecture will take place from 1-2 p.m. Registration required. Please call (631) 854-4974.

Tuesday, April 14

Puzzle Swap at Islip Library

Do you have any completed puzzles and are looking for some fresh ones, but don’t want to spend any money? Visit the Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip, for the Annual Puzzle Swap! Stop by the Reference Desk, drop off your puzzles with a kind librarian, and leave with some new ones to accomplish! This eco-friendly practice allows the community to continue with their treasured hobby without harming the planet (or their bank accounts)! The puzzle Swap goes on all day, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. For more details, visit isliplibrary.org.

Catholic Health Services Mobile Health Screening

Free health screenings and services for adults are provided by a Catholic Health Services registered nurse, including appropriate patient education and referrals needed, free of charge. No insurance is required. Individuals will not be asked about immigration status. No registration required. The event takes place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Avenue in Bohemia. For additional information, please call the library at 631-567-5079 or visit the library website.

Afternoon Poetry Club: National Poetry Month

A casual club for poetry enthusiasts and those looking to understand the medium. Together, we will analyze poetry corresponding to monthly themes and share creative writing that you have written or one that is significant to you. The event takes place from 2-3:30 p.m. at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Avenue in Bohemia. For additional information, please call the library at 631-567-5079 or visit the library website.

Pet Safety in the Home

This seminar will present attendees with methods to reduce potential pet hazards and manage pet poisoning incidents. An interactive display with over 50 different common household items will be presented to bring further awareness, prevention, and mitigation of these hazards. Tom Rinelli of Paws N Claws 911, Inc. is the instructor. The event takes place from 7-8:30 p.m. at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Avenue in Bohemia. For additional information, please call the library at 631-567-5079 or visit the library website.

Wednesday, April 15

Medicare Savings Program & Medicaid Application Assistance for 65+

Health & Welfare Council of Long Island’s certified Healthcare Facilitated Enrollers will be able to assist in applying for the Medicare Savings Program, Medicaid, and more. Call the Healthcare Access line to schedule an appointment: 516-505-4426. The event takes place from9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Avenue in Bohemia. For additional information, please visit the library website.

Tech Together at William Floyd STEAM Night

Tech Together is a hands-on, mobile technology exhibit designed for students in grades K–2 and their families to explore together. Through playful, interactive activities, participants discover foundational ideas like coding, problem-solving, digital creativity, and online kindness in developmentally appropriate ways. The exhibit encourages collaboration, curiosity, and confidence as children and caregivers learn that technology is something they can understand, control, and create together. The event takes place from 6-8 p.m. at William Floyd High School, 240 Mastic Beach Road, in Mastic Beach. Visit longislandexplorium.org for more details.

Saturday, April 18 (8 a.m.-9 p.m.)

Record Store Day 2026

Record Store Day celebrates the local shops that keep us fueled with good tunes all year. Hundreds of exclusive releases are available, some available only at independent stores! All releases are super limited, and demand is a bit crazier than normal, so arrive early! Two Great South Bay indie record stores participating include:

Looney Tunes Music, 31 Brookvale Avenue in West Babylon. Enjoy free bagels and coffee for breakfast while browsing the fresh collection.

Buddha Belly Records, 56 South Main Street in Sayville. In addition to the exclusive releases, the store plans to host live music, raffles, and giveaways.

For a list of new releases and more details, visit: recordstoreday.com.

SAVE THE DATE

Tuesday, April 28

Industry Night Fundraiser

James Engle (aka Jimmy, Jimbo, and Bubba) has been a Great South Bay bartending legend from Lindenhurst to Fire Island for decades. Now, after a prolonged hospital stay, he needs your help. Join him, his patrons, and the area bartenders he has trained for a generation at Pino Wine Bar & Bistro, at 143 N Wellwood Avenue, in Lindenhurst, for an unforgettable night of fun and good karma. There will be a Chinese auction, 50/50 raffles, and a portion of all proceeds made that evening at Pino will go to Jim to help defray his medical bills. The fun begins at 6:30 p.m.

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