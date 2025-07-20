Condiment Costumes in Kimset

The arrival of summer in Kismet was marked by a bit of shaky weather. The last weekend in June began with rain and fog for the annual Bake Sale. Patt and Michelle put it all together and, like last year, they sold out by 10 a.m. Later in the day, the annual Burger Cook-off was held on the beach. Onlookers, as well as judges John A., Morgan M., and Frank R., tasted each burger. Sevi J., a young visitor with John and Robin B., won the Judge’s Award and Rookie of the Year. Awards with imaginative names, such as Awesome Jimmy and 5-Napkin, went to Arthur House members Andy S., the Rothsteins, and Kim H.

The July 4th holiday weekend was spectacular. Kismet’s Annual Sand Sculpture Contest took place Saturday afternoon. There were approximately 17 entrant groups along the beachfront, from Pine to Seabay Walks. Winners included the Wilk, Doherty Hazon-Gordon, Finn, O’Connor, Cleary, and Knob families (with Ashley’s very young grandson, Leo.)

Jaws and Kismet’s 100-year anniversary were popular themes here and in Sunday’s 52-year-old parade. There were lots of little sharks around. The Licari family, accompanied by their grandchildren, had a nautical theme. Prize-winning floats with historical themes included Happy Birthday Kismet, from Way, Way Yonder, and Cheers to 100 Years with the Mandels. Other historical themes included Revolutionary Times, with marchers in 18th-century costumes; Kismet Founders (the Weis brothers); Ain’t We Got Fun honoring the early tri-communities Lighthouse Shores, Kismet, and Seabay Beach, the Kismet Hunt Club with Lem, Hathaway, Grenamyer, and Helm. Celebrating summer was a condiment-costumed group of 17 with a Picnic Party. Kismet County Fair also had a similar theme. Then, a large group of red-robed folks honored the new Pope Leo XIV. Parade guests included the Bay Shore and Islip Fire Department bands, Kismet Shriners, and two costumed rescue puppies in training.

A Night at The Race, a KFDA event, will be held Friday, July 25, at the Firehouse.

Another longtime Kismetian, Linda Barkan Rosenblatt, passed away in late June after a long illness, following the earlier passings of Joyce Verelli and Helene Hellman. There will be a memorial observance on Saturday, July 20, at 6 p.m. for Hellman at the Lawn House.