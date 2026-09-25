Fire Island Ferry Carriers Cancel Weekend Service Ahead of Storm

All ferry carriers along the Great South Bay, including Fire Island Ferries, Inc. in Bay Shore; Sayville Ferry Service; and the Patchogue-based Davis Park Ferry, have announced service suspensions ahead of the nor’easter predicted to head toward Long Island over the coming weekend.

Fire Island Ferries passenger cancellations begin Friday evening and all day Saturday, Sept. 26, for all west end communities (Kismet, Saltaire, Fair Harbor, Dunewood, Altantique, Ocean Beach, Seaview, and Ocean Bay Park). Freight delivery service has also been canceled on Saturday. Sayville Ferry, which services Cherry Grove, Fire Island Pines, and Sailors Haven, has announced passenger cancellations for Saturday and Sunday. Davis Park Ferry, which services Davis Park and Watch Hill, has canceled all service for Friday and Saturday. All ferry companies reserve the right to extend cancellations depending on conditions.

Additionally, Ocean Beach Village distributed a voluntary evacuation advisory due to what they describe as a “strong possibility of extended power outages” both in Ocean Beach and throughout Fire Island.

“Those who can safely leave the island are encouraged to do so and take essential personal effects with you such as medications, valuables, important documents and identification, ” the Ocean Beach notice reads. “The last ferries departing Ocean Beach are at 4:40 PM and 6:50 PM TODAY. There will be no passenger ferry service until further notice! Please prepare accordingly.”

All travelers are advised to check directly with the ferry carriers for updates.