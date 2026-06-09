Doing it Davis Style

There may have been more seashells than sunbathers on the beach on Memorial Day weekend, but rainy weather did little to stop the Davis Park community from having a good time. We had a lot to celebrate, and many braved the rainy Friday for Chef Mariano’s delicacies. Fridays are always hopping!

The second and third generations are coming up fast — and thriving! Congrats to Julianna on her graduation, and to mama Mel and papa Richie for getting through it!

One of the loveliest next-generation families includes Bob and Jen Popdan’s daughter Paige, with wife Alyssa Suhr, and their stunning daughters Romy and Laine Suhr, who celebrated Romy’s christening at the church on May 23. Congrats all around! Laine is already supermodel material, and Romy seems close behind

Congrats also go to John and Lisa (Teich) Bart on the engagement of their daughter, Lauren, to Scott Spak. We caught up with them and their best friends, Rhea Khera and her new husband, Klavs Takhtani, at the Watch Hill soft opening, with Ed Travers leading the musical charge.

Jimmy and his lovely wife, Kim Gibbs, the Bates, lots of Foleys, Crista, Gail Dawson (who we kidnapped on her walk), Fire Chief Fil, Chip and Claudia, Kyle and Courtney, Joe and Donna Vivanetti, the Cibils, Craig Beane, trekked over to Watch Hill so we could check out the reopening of Whalehouse Point restaurant. (See my coverage of it in this issue.)

As many may recall, the old Watch Hill restaurant was destroyed by fire in 2019. We are forever grateful to the Davis Park Fire Department (DPFD) volunteers for responding despite the incident being outside their jurisdiction.

In particular, we recognize former Chief Paul Young (deceased), Kathie Howe, Joe Miccio, and Joe Folks, with Linda Firpo on the radio and Craig Beane as incident commander. While the structure couldn’t be saved, no one was injured, and no other property was damaged. For an off-season that’s a win!

For a rainy Memorial Day, the Davis Park Association (DPA) and Community Recreation and Beautification (CRAB) flower sale did remarkably well, thanks to the hard work and sunny smiles of Marlene, Lorraine, Kathy, Brian, Joel, and Linda, who braved the chill winds to push pretty petals on passersby. The flowers were gorgeous, but the petal pushers were lovelier!

This summer, you can support all of our community organizations, including the DPFD, as they celebrate their 70th anniversary with the enhanced 500 Club! For the first time, only 500 chances will be raffled. If you haven’t bought your ticket yet, it still isn’t too late. Speak with your favorite DPFD firefighter or stop by the post office to see Linda Firpo for your ticket. You’ve got to be in it to win it!

Sending good wishes to our friend Moo Pines. Feel better, our feline friend!

This is our community column, so please send tips, tidbits, and tattles to DPRidgeFI@gmail.com. See you around the walks!