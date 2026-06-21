Kismet Kapers

The spring meeting of the Kismet Community Association (KCA) on May 31 addressed current beach erosion and ongoing drainage issues. Fire Island communities are part of and dependent on local mainland townships, as well as the State and Federal governments. New homeowners may not fully understand the complexities involved with our relationships with outside government agencies. I heard that someone refused to pay their dues since we probably can’t get more sand to build a new beach this summer. Like, we should just pull up Amazon and order more.

Erosion District Commissioner Sam Wood reported that our primary dune is intact. While some erosion is ongoing, it does not currently meet the criteria for federal emergency funding. The beach will come back, but probably not as soon as we wish. Ongoing “renourishment” funding has been partially assumed by New York State, with 1.7 billion spread over 30 years, authorized but not appropriated. A September 2025 Fire Island News article provides excellent coverage of the complex Fire Island to Montauk Project (FIMP).

Drainage problems have caused heavy flooding, especially on Seabay Walk and Burma Road. Fixing the problems requires the Town of Islip’s involvement, as some sections of sidewalk must be dug up and replaced. The Town bureaucracy is currently reported to be “unresponsive.” They own our walks. Homeowners here may recall signing over such ownership in 2006 when our new, wider walks were installed. Maintenance of excess sand and potholes on Burma Road will be done after resident beach driving ends, and the cut will be closed in late June. According to Islip, e-bikes cannot be banned but must be pedal-assisted in communities. That has worked so well in previous years. Pedestrians beware!

Kismet Fire Department (KFD) Chief Cody Baker praised the Kismet Fire Department Auxiliary (KFDA) for its fundraising, which has enabled new equipment and updated training. Kismet donates money to Saltaire for ambulance services. A new Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) will join Karen S. Ongoing research suggests that harmful nitrates leach from our Septic Tanks. New construction is required to install new systems and, ideally, older ones should be upgraded; however, the cost is high.

Upcoming KFDA activities include Mah Jong and Bingo starting soon, and Yoga and Pilates after July 4. Warren Lem was honored for 53 years of service with KFD. Advertising revenue from the new Kismet Directory brought in $9,000 for the KCA. A KCA grant helped build a new shelter for Suffolk County Police who come to oversee the crowds at our weekend band concerts.

Elections for KCA President, Vice President, and Treasurer will be held in the fall. Anyone interested in running should contact Gary or another board member. Frank Boulton has resigned from the Board. We will miss his expertise on mainland issues.

A crowd gathered at the Fire House on May 30 in memory of Tommy Field. His brother Jim, several of his cousins, and old and new friends shared stories about his time at the Out. One story and picture showed Tommy eating breakfast on the floor of the Out in support of his pal, the cleaner, whose pride was a “floor so clean you could eat off it.” His old friend, Claire, finally announced, “Tommy would say ‘it’s time to get lubricated,’” and most of the group moved to the Inn, where the stories likely got better.

The sixth annual New Year’s Eve party on June 6 enjoyed good weather, with old and new homeowners and long-time renters bringing snacks and bubbies to the public tennis courts. After overcoming some technical difficulties, Tim Mooney aired a recording of “Auld Lang Syne.” Everyone joined in while tossing around some silvery plastic balls.

Earlier in the day the family and friends of the Emily Finn Foundation walked to Kismet as part of a “Pink Sunset over Kismet” remembrance of Emily, a young West Sayville woman murdered by her boyfriend. Dive owners provided support and space for a pink “bloom bar” flower stand. Participants in the event were encouraged to wear pink.

Upcoming events include the annual Bake Sale on June 20, a fundraiser for KFDA in the Firehouse. The doors open around 8 a.m., and the yummy inventory is usually gone by 10 a.m.

Chetana Barkan will host a memorial for her mother, the late Linda Barkan, at the Firehouse on June 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. and asks participants to arrive at 2 p.m. The famous annual Kismet Burger Cookoff will be held that evening, June 27, beginning sharply at 6 p.m. on Seabay beach. Participants vie for fame and prizes for their imaginative burger creations, which are tasted and rated by all event-goers and Kismet VIP judges. There’s also a prize for a vegetarian entry. Call Chef John at 631-221-3749 for more information.