Services for West Sayville‘s Emily Finn Conclude, but Long Island Continues to Grieve

Emily Finn of West Sayville was a Long Island brunette beauty who, at 18-years-old had the promise of a bright life ahead of her. Now, friends, loved ones, and people who never met her have been shaken by her tragic death.

On Nov. 26, Finn was home from college for Thanksgiving when she went to her 17-year-old ex-boyfriend Austin Lynch’s Nesconset home to return some of his belongings after their recent breakup. He shot her, then turned the gun on himself.

His parents called 911 at 11:10 a.m., and Suffolk County Police declared her dead at the scene. However, Lynch survived his self-inflicted wound and is currently at Stony Brook Hospital in critical condition. Still, he is expected to live and has been charged with 2nd degree murder. He will be arraigned once he is medically cleared.

Finn graduated from Sayville High School in June. She was an accomplished ballet dancer, having studied at the American Ballet Studio in Bayport. She also aspired to become an educator after enrolling at SUNY Oneonta. Lynch had been recruited to join the U.S. Marines, and people close to him say he was devastated by their recent breakup. There was no reported history of violence between the young couple.

Sayville’s close-knit community started hanging pink ribbons in trees to honor Finn over Thanksgiving Weekend. Sayville High School observed a moment of silence before their varsity football team, the Golden Flashes, won their Long Island Class III Championship game against the Wantagh Warriors. The Bayport dance studio canceled its scheduled performance at Sayville’s Miracle on Main Christmas Parade that weekend.

“Throughout her life, she exemplified strong character, leadership, and a genuine commitment to service,” said the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County, of which Finn was an alumna. “Her presence enriched our community, and her legacy of kindness and compassion will continue to inspire all who knew her. As Girl Scouts, we are united not only by our mission but by an unshakable bond of sisterhood. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. May her light continue to shine in the memories we carry forward and in the many lives she inspired.”

Her funeral took place at West Sayville’s Raynor & D’Andrea Funeral Home on Nov. 30, followed by a service at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sayville on December 1. A GoFundMe account has been organized to assist her surviving family with expenses.