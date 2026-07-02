“For the Blessings of Liberty,” at the Suffolk County Historical Society Museum’s ’s America 250 Exhibit

George Washington’s original 1795 letter to several East End Suffolk County citizens is a primary attraction in For the Blessings of Liberty: Suffolk County and the American Revolution, 1775-1783, an exhibit at the Suffolk County Historical Society Museum (SCHSM), which opened on May 19.

“It was in our library archives,” SCHSM’s executive director Victoria Berger said, of their America 250 Exhibition.

It’s under glass next to a quill pen on parchment paper.

“He had pretty good handwriting,” observed Patchogue Village’s historian Steve Lucas, who also serves as president of the SCHSM board of trustees.

Then there’s the Hulbert flag. Capt. John Hulbert was a Revolutionary War militia commander from Bridgehampton. The 13-star and 13-stripe flag was found in his barn.

“We knew we had his flag and drums,” Berger said. Two drums are prominently displayed.

The Hulbert flag has its own place of pride on the wall.

“It’s always been one of our nationally regarded artifacts. We believe it pre-dates Betsy Ross’s flag,” she explained.

“It was stuffed in barn rafters,” Rory Rubino, a Rocky Point Historical Society board member who was at the museum peering at exhibit items with her colleagues, said.

The flag was believed to have been made by Hulbert and carried by him and his militiamen from Fort Ticonderoga to Philadelphia in 1775.

It was discovered in 1926 by William T. Halsey, a banker and historian who purchased the Hulbert house.

He found Hulbert’s military orders and enlistment papers along with the tattered scraps of fabric, woven fragments made of worsted wool and homespun. With 13 stars and stripes.

The exhibit centers on the Battle of Long Island, which the patriots lost, leading to a seven-year British occupation.

“By August 1776, the Battle of Long Island broke out,” Berger said. “This became pivotal. We lost, and Long Island fell completely under British control, changing the lives of those on Long Island.”

Berger described what that meant. “They took command of the locals’ livestock and agriculture. They needed to feed and house their troops. One of Washington’s tactics was to drive the farmers’ cattle to Montauk Point away from the British. They took over homes and stole money.

“Long Island was under British control far longer than any other part of America.”

On August 23, 1776, General Washington’s orders to the American Army included this sentence. “Remember, Officers and Soldiers, that you are free men, fighting for the blessings of Liberty.”

Hence, the name of this exhibit comes from.

Col. Josiah Smith, who followed Washington’s orders, led the regiment for Suffolk County. Eighteen to 20 of his soldiers’ names are documented on a framed list located a short distance from the Hulbert flag.

A wooden box, also on display, owned by a patriot, had a hidden compartment containing $350. The British helped themselves.

Women didn’t take the British occupation lying down.

In a display area entitled Women of Suffolk Under Occupation, Berg pointed out, “They sewed and mended uniforms, cared for the wounded, prepared food, and spun wool for cloth and blankets. Some were thought to have been engaged in the Culper Spy Ring.”

One woman, Mrs. Joanna Corwin from Mattituck, refused British demands for food and horses. She picked up her musket, aimed it at the soldiers as they advanced on her wheat field, and threatened to shoot their horses.

They left.

There are also early examples of federal paper currency and coins, as well as a beautiful Congressional desk.

Lucas said Berger has the authority to pick and choose exhibits and what’s in them.

“We (as a board) concentrate on fiduciary issues, but it goes without saying, the board members are happy with the exhibit,” Lucas stressed.

The exhibit is a concise, interesting display in the Weathervane Gallery.

Attendance has been strong. On the day of the interview, about 60 attendees entered by noon, including Riverhead students and the Rocky Point group. On June 30, Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine held a press conference to promote the exhibit.

There are 100 items on display.

“We worked on it for two years compiling artifacts; the actual installation took a month or two,” Berger said.

“For the Blessings of Liberty: Suffolk County and the American Revolution, 1775-1783,” remains on display through May of 2027. Suffolk County Historical Society Museum is located at 300 West Main Street in Riverhead. The museum is open Wednesday-Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.