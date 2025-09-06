Sunshine for the Kismet Kids Snapper Derby

The Kismet Kids Snapper Derby was a big success on August 22, despite the wet weather brought by Hurricane Erin. The rain date was used, pushing everything back by only 24 hours. Fifty-eight children participated. While only two fish were caught on derby day, raffle sponsors, West Marine, the Boatel, Bar Aquatic, Nalu, and beach balls donated by the Agency made all the kids feel like winners. Congratulations to Adam for catching the first-place fish, and Nicholas for second place. The Kismet Inn provided the celebration lunch of hot dogs and fries, and the Kismet Market contributed ice pops.

A big thanks to the organizers, Warren and Lee Lem, the Finn, Harris, and Sitone families, as well as the KFD Auxiliary. Also, thanks to the volunteers Rose Ann Harris, Sharon Sitone, Patty Lyon, Dana DeRuvo Hanner, Cathie, Mindy, Jack Henry, Stephanie, Anthony, Kevin Mikes, Joe Kelly, Cal, Kai, and Rory.