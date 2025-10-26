Missing Mastic Beach Teen Found Alive and Well

The 14-year-old from Mastic Beach, who went missing on October 17, was recovered safely six days later. Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD) began sending public alerts to media outlets after Liam Stark was dropped off at William Floyd High School by his older brother at 7:10 a.m. that morning. Still, when his mother came to meet him at the 2:30 p.m. school bus, he was not on it.

Security footage from the high school indicates he never entered the building but instead headed to a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts shop on Mastic Road that day. After a missing persons report was filed, SCPD reported a sighting of him that evening on Smith and Wertheim Roads in Shirley, but his trail went cold.

On October 21, his mother, Christy Stark, took to the airwaves to appeal for Liam’s return on News 12. During the news report, she stated that he has been dealing with a personal trauma. Liam saw the news report and later that evening contacted her from a public library in the Bronx. She drove to the Bronx to pick him up and has reported that after a brief medical evaluation, he is now back home with his family.