Meet the Cover Artist Marlene Weinstein and the Women Sharing Art at Suffolk County Historical Society

In her artist statement, Marlene Weinstein writes:

“This hanging assemblage reflects the beauty and fragility of freedom. The fifty sun‑printed cyanotypes embody the serenity and joy that freedom makes possible, while the collaged stripes echo our long, imperfect, and ongoing pursuit of liberty. Each fragment is pinned in place with the most delicate of connections, suggesting how easily these ideals can fray. Freedom survives because we choose, again and again, to protect the ideals that hold it together.”

The mixed-media assemblage titled Hanging On, appears on the July 3, 2026, edition of Fire Island News (FIN). What a poignant image for our Fourth of July edition, especially in light of the United States Semiquincentennial.

Residing in East Setauket, Weinstein’s art displays an incredible range of work, including fine art photography; hand-painted and mixed-media photography in which pastels, encaustics, and inks create one-of-a-kind works; and her haunting cyanotype images—a traditional, hand-printed form of photography using UV-sensitive chemicals and exposing the print in the sun.

“Last year, I learned how to create cyanotypes, and I am hooked!” said Weinstein.

Hanging On is part of an exhibition currently on display at the Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, titled Visions of Freedom, a dynamic multimedia exhibition exploring what freedom means in the American experience, curated by Christine B. O’Malley in collaboration with Women Sharing Art, Inc.

Women Sharing Art is a Bayport-based nonprofit collective founded in 2008 on the belief that women artists thrive through shared energy, support, and creative exploration. FIN has previously worked with Women Sharing Art members, and our readership has always responded positively.

Visions of Freedom features the work of over 30 artists with diverse perspectives and voices who reflect on the themes of liberty, identity, and possibility. The exhibition celebrates both historical ideals and contemporary interpretations of freedom in a nation shaped by diverse cultures, struggles, and stories, fostering a thoughtful dialogue about the ideals at the core of America’s ongoing journey.

This exhibition is the perfect complement to For the Blessings of Liberty, which is also on display at the Historical Society in commemoration of the Semiquincentennial.

Other artists participating in the Visions of Freedom exhibit include Blanche Gyberg, whose reimagined Lady Liberty, produced with ink and watercolor on rice paper, adorns the Table of Contents page in the July 3 edition. Her artist statement reads as follows:

As we approach the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, I reimagine the Statue of Liberty as a living symbol of self-determination, belief, and hope. She wears two tattoos as badges of honor, “Liberty and Justice for All,” affirming an ongoing promise of freedom and fairness. The peacock speaks to resilience, renewal, and beauty born from transformation. Together, these symbols reflect strength in diversity and the enduring pursuit of dignity, unity, and freedom for all.

Eileen Palmer’s heroic Wonder Woman for the 21st century, entitled What’s Your Superpower?, is also in the exhibition. The artist’s statement for this mosaic sculpture reads as follows:

Created in the spirit of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, this superhero — whom I call Jane — celebrates her right to vote. Embedded in her upper chest and neck are fragments depicting the U.S. Capitol, the Supreme Court, and the White House, — representing the three branches of government. This same area incorporates pieces from a Thanksgiving platter, symbolizing gratitude for the power to use our voices and participate in shaping change.

Jane’s superpower is civic engagement.

She votes.

What’s yours?

Another voice in the exhibition is that of Melissa Shampine, with her simple yet stunning mosaic panel, Heartland Americana. She writes:

The barn is a quintessential symbol of the American spirit—a structure built on the foundations of hard work, shelter, and shared effort. By applying a mosaic medium to this rustic canvas, the piece transforms a functional landmark into a celebratory monument.

Find other great works by visiting the exhibition yourself.

“Visions of Freedom” remains on display through August 22. The Suffolk County Historical Society Museum is located at 300 West Main Street in Riverhead. For more details, visit SuffolkCountyHistoricalSociety.org and womensharingart.org .

Learn more about the artwork of Marlene Weinstein by visiting her website at marleneweinsteinphoto.com.