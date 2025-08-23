Fire Island’s Magnificent Mosaics: The Craftsmanship of Wendy Erdmann

Along Ocean Breeze Walk in Ocean Beach, Fire Island, a vibrant, colored mosaic mural by mosaic artist Wendy Erdmann captures the wonders of Atlantic Coast sea life and Fire Island culture with the iconic red wagon and bike, which bestows the distinction as the land with no cars.

“This mural was my main jumping-off point. It was not a smaller piece, and people could see firsthand that my work was appropriate for the outdoor installations. Glass does not fade and lasts for years,” stated Erdmann.

Thousands of pieces of hand-cut and hand-shaped stained glass, combined over a dozen hours of labor, serve as a homage to Erdmann’s lifelong history with the Ocean Beach community.

An open-air mural in Seaview. Photo courtesy of Dune Grass Mosaics.

“I’ve been going to Fire Island my whole life, and my thoughts and feelings for this place have never wavered, as so many of us feel, whether you’re an oldie or a newbie to the community. My work on Ocean Breeze Walk is where I grew up, and I have memories of walking along the top of the retaining wall of this current installation. The joy of my youth is represented in this work,” Erdmann explained.

For an encore of matching extravagance, a recently constructed 40-foot-long wall on Bayberry Walk further cements the color contrast of Island life while providing tribute to the rich diversity of local marine life.

“I am up to my fourth or fifth big installation. Many people have smaller works of mine, such as outdoor shower mirrors [and] decorative platters,” stated Erdmann.

It all started with a gifted trivet, which inspired Erdmann to perfect her craft that became the pride of Ocean Beach, Fire Island.

Founded in 1992, Erdmann’s Dune Grass Mosaics has been creating mosaics for public, private, and commercial spaces, with an emphasis on backyard gardens. Materials utilized in these striking works of art include iridescent, opalescent, dichroic, baroque/fractured stained glass, imported Murano millefiori, and glass beads.

A portion of Erdmann’s largest and most ambitious mural on Fire Island to date on Bayberry Walk in Ocean Beach. Photo by Shoshanna McCollum.

When not creating large-scale murals, Erdmann creates one-of-a-kind mosaic platters, mirror frames, and wall-mounted mosaic pieces of art that lend themselves to various landmarks across Ocean Beach and neighboring Fire Island communities, which can also be found in her online Etsy shop.

Erdmann’s custom interior work has included kitchen backsplashes, mosaic stair risers, and bathroom detailing.

Her smaller-scale work has been exhibited in the Lincoln Center Art Show in New York City, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, the Boca Raton Museum Show in Florida, and locally the Ocean Beach Arts and Crafts Show.

“I am a trained painter, and mosaics have a painterly quality to them,” explained Erdmann. “It is not geometric; it is flowing, and I try to use the glass as if it were a watercolor. Artists will take a color, such as a blue for a sky, and bring water to fade it to a milder blue. My mosaics have that painterly quality to them.”

Erdmann has also done signage and mural commissions for establishments in the commercial district. This one adorns Rachel’s Restaurant and Bakery. Photo by Shoshanna McCollum.

A custom kitchen backsplash by Wendy Erdmann. Photo courtesy of Dune Grass Mosaics.

The importance of Erdmann’s work is that it serves as a narrative of community history and identity. Similar to John Laub’s, which immortalized the Pines, Erdmann has captured the deep emotion one has for a community that enriches and evolves them to their best selves.

The mosaic craft has been one of the timeless forms of art, expressing our best self for over 3,000 years, with its earliest form originating from Mesopotamian civilization. Standing the test of time for future generations to admire or interpret, Erdmann’s choice of durable material is a minor detail in its longevity. It is the emotional narrative of the community that will transcend all time.

But unlike most other works hanging in museums, the public art installations do not require a ticket or are open to the public at all times. It is to be enjoyed at any time of year and hour of the day, commemorating that perfect summer season in the sun.