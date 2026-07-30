July 18 Ocean Beach Village Board Trustees Meeting Explores Garbage Collection, Dune Funding, and Seaview’s Low Water Levels

During the July 18 Ocean Beach Board of Trustees meeting at the Village Boathouse, garbage management remained a major topic of discussion.

Throughout their reports, village officials addressed the community’s ongoing transition to operating its own sanitation department after ending its agreement with the private contractor, Brownie Carting, for waste disposal.

In his report, Mayor James Mallot thanked residents for their “patience and understanding” during this transition. According to Mallot, the village has spent about $500,000 on sanitation equipment and expects to invest an additional $100,000.

Administrator Joseph DeFranco said those costs are significantly lower than what the village would have paid to outsource these services.

“If you recall, when we went out to bid on garbage and sanitation earlier this year, the cost just for pickup for the village would have been $1.3 million for the summer,” DeFranco said.

Deputy Mayor Dawn Hargraves reported on federal funding opportunities for dune replenishment. She said approximately $2.5 billion in federal funding is available to 17 Fire Island communities, though securing those funds will be an “ongoing process.” She also discussed a recent meeting hosted by the Fire Island Association.

Superintendent Kevin Schelling updated the board on several maintenance projects underway across the village.

During the police report, Ocean Beach Police Department (OBPD) Chief George Hesse said officers issued 96 tickets and made eight arrests over the Fourth of July weekend. Many of the citations were for drinking on the beach, though Hesse described the summer season as “quiet” overall.

Regarding the fire department, Ocean Beach has informed the Town of Islip that Seaview’s water supply is deficient, which could leave the community vulnerable during a major fire.

“Now we can fight a fire four blocks into Seaview from Surf View,” Mallot said. “After that, we need to supply pumpers, go to the dock in Seaview, draft, and then relay to wherever the fire is. It’s not an ideal situation.”

The board also authorized various village employees and elected officials to attend the New York Conference of Mayors (NYCOM) 2026 Fall Meeting.

During the agenda review, trustees removed the day’s scheduled public hearings after consulting with village counsel. The board rescheduled the public hearing on a proposed information collection law to Aug. 15, while the hearing on a proposed sanitation law was postponed without a new date.

Trustees also approved several resolutions, including budget modifications, payroll ratification for new personnel, organizational appointments, and the appointment of elected officials to the Ocean Beach Volunteer Fire Department. The board also approved new membership applications for the department.

Additionally, the trustees authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement with Bee Ready Law Group LLP, which currently serves as the village’s general counsel.

Before the meeting adjourned, Chris Brahe highlighted upcoming events hosted by the Ocean Beach Recreation Department, including a screening of Jimmy and the Demons on Aug. 15 and a book club meeting on Aug. 30.

The next meeting of the Ocean Beach Board of Trustees will be held on Aug. 15.