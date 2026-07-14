Cooking Oil, Fossil Fuels, and Excessive Permit Information were Items Discussed at the Ocean Beach Board of Trustees Meeting

On June 27, the Ocean Beach Board of Trustees convened in the Boat House for the incorporated village’s monthly meeting, where officials discussed follow-up after the Windswept fire damage, authorized a contract regarding the recycling of used cooking oil, and held a public hearing on a proposed fire safety law.

Starting off with the Mayor’s Report, Mayor James Mallot called attention to the work of the Ocean Beach Community Fund, thanking the organization for their role in driving the Community House Cooling System Project forward. The system was recently completed and is scheduled to be turned on in the coming week.

Up next, Village Administrator Joseph DiFrancisco provided an update on the status of the Windswept building following the April 24 fire. The building is now open, with electricity restored and its fire suppression system tested and certified. Since the fire, the village has undertaken numerous actions to restore the building: the interior has been professionally cleaned; the deck has been repaired; and a fence has been installed along the property line between the building and the adjacent empty lot, which was recently cleared.

While the progress at Windswept is significant, additional repairs are still needed. The village has installed 10 portable window air conditioning units in the building, but this solution is only temporary. “It still is going to need a new AC system, and the cottage is going to need some significant repairs, but that’s all going to happen in the offseason after the summer,” DiFrancisco said.

He then discussed the village’s garbage management, noting that it is going well. This year, Ocean Beach began managing its own garbage collection, no longer working with an outside contractor as it did previously. To strengthen its garbage management capabilities, the village has invested in equipment, including two hook trucks, six dumpsters, and two buggies. Additionally, the village is in the process of acquiring a baler.

Superintendent Kevin Schelling provided updates on various repair and maintenance projects throughout the town.

With the rental season underway, Chief George Hesse shared an important reminder during the police report: “If you have renters coming in, explain to them how the garbage should go out, because you’re going to get the ticket.” Last year, Ocean Beach issued about 80 garbage disposal fines, according to Hesse.

Following the reports from the village officials, the board of trustees proceeded to approve the next two motions, affirming the SEQRA declaration and the payroll ratification for several newly hired lifeguards and laborers for the village.

The meeting then moved to the public hearing on a proposed new law regarding fire prevention in Ocean Beach. The draft law covered topics ranging from the storage of combustible oily rags to the phasing out of fossil fuels and the safe installation of fire-resistant siding.

One question that arose in the crowd several times concerned the drafted law’s focus on regulating residents’ fossil fuel use, leaving businesses’ use undiscussed. Ocean Beach resident Holly Etlin asked bluntly, “Why isn’t the commercial district in any way considered in this law?”

In response to this critique, Trustee Marco Arment acknowledged the proposal’s current lack of regulation that would affect commercial districts and emphasized that he is not against adding something about the commercial district to the law.

“Basically, the commercial district has very different requirements on laws around it and very different needs for, you know, their heating and stuff,” Arment said. “Frankly, I would love to include them in this, but I need more time, and we need more time to look at what those requirements are.”

The trustees did not vote on the law during the meeting.

The board then voted to approve an agreement to pay the Ocean Beach Youth Group $100,000 in three installments for the 2026 summer recreation program.

Ocean Beach trustees also approved a motion to extend the tax penalty deadline, allowing taxes to be paid without penalty until Sept. 1.

The board of trustees then passed a motion to approve and authorize a contract with Metro Oil Recycle, LLC. Under this yearlong contract, Metro Oil Recycle will collect and recycle used cooking oil generated in the village of Ocean Beach. For each gallon of used oil collected, Ocean Beach will be compensated at an agreed-upon rate.

Two motions were then approved to set the dates for public hearings on two proposed laws. Trustee Jennifer Moritz proposed a village law focused on sanitation. “We are going to revise for flexibility for seasonal observations, emergencies, public notifications and support the village operation sanitation department,” Moritz said.

The other law was proposed by Trustee Arment and concerned the collection of excessive permit information.

Public hearings on both the proposed sanitation law and permit information law are set to take place at the next Ocean Beach Village Trustees meeting, scheduled to be held on July 18.