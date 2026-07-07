Top Toque the Big To-Do in Ocean Beach

On Saturday, June 20, eight local home chefs competed in Ocean Beach’s third annual Top Toque competition at the Ocean Beach Community House. Each chef received a box of mystery ingredients, unknown even to the organizers, and crafted a dish judged on presentation, creativity, and taste. News 12 anchorwoman Erin Colton reprised her role as emcee, bringing indispensable energy and lucidity. “Same rules as Chopped, everyone!”

Contestants included Joey Lobell, Adam Simon, Jason Lipeac, Diane Mandel, Dominique Caramagno, Dawn “Saucy” Hargraves, Devora Lans, and Holly Etlin. Entrant Ross Elliot was ill and unable to compete. Above the semicircle of chef’s stations, Peter Cassell, Lisa Jaffe, and Kristeen Birchard sat at the judges’ table, center stage.

As the hour countdown began, the contestants tore open their mystery boxes to find canned black beans, fresh corn, raw shrimp patties, and Cool Ranch Doritos. Reactions to the Doritos ranged from delight to determination. Chef Devora Lans was steely: “I can work with them.” Supplementary ingredients lined the wall behind the chefs. Limes disappeared quickly; baskets of leafy greens stayed verdant until the end. Saucy’s distinctively ornamented blond beehive disappeared as fast as the limes, and at the eleventh hour, her table display remained heart-poundingly empty, the glittery “Y” bookending her name display knocked to the floor in the frenzy.

Although one confident contestant speculated early on about her plans for the $10,000 prize, organizers quickly clarified that the chefs were competing for upscale kitchen accouterments, boxes of meat, and honor. Each contestant took home a prize of their choice, ranging from rice cookers to ritzy wind chimes, while audience members at the ticketed event enjoyed a spread provided by local restaurants, samples from liquor companies, and a live DJ.

Organizer Scott Hirsch put it in his address to the crowd: “The amount of effort that goes into this would shock you.”

All proceeds benefit the Ocean Beach Chamber of Commerce, with half earmarked for the Ocean Beach Youth Group’s recreation program.

Good humor reigned. Mandel supplied all the contestants with herbs from her garden, though her chosen table decor read: “Never trust a skinny cook.” Colton rightly noted that Caramagno “had a smile on her face from the moment she walked in.” Simon brought both culinary and sartorial flair, decked out in a toque of his own and a white chef’s coat.

With just 15 minutes on the clock, judge Jaffe was on tenterhooks: “I want to see the chefs jump way out of the box. Show me something I didn’t expect!” All the contestants finished on time, and Saucy was not penalized for flagging her finish while still slicing avocado.

Holly Etlin took home the Top Toque title for her shrimp tostadas with corn black bean salsa and chips. Joey Lobell, introduced as a chef who “knows her way around meat,” edged into second despite the crustacean challenge. Hirsch described her prize: “There’s enough meat in that box to barbecue for a year and a half.” Jason Lipeac placed third, winning new fans in the crowd with his generous leftovers.