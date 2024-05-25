OCEAN BEACH: What a Winter it Was

Welcome back, Ocean Beach! I am very excited to be joining the Fire Island News and sharing the happy events that make this community so great. I am less excited to summarize everything that’s happened in the past nine months into a few short paragraphs, but let’s try.

As you’ve probably noticed as you walk around town, Ocean Beach underwent a lot of construction over the winter. Bay Walk from the east end of town to the Village Green was completely redone, and I’m happy to report that I haven’t seen any flooding in town since! The beach also underwent a huge dune reconstruction project. In December, we had “the worst flood since Sandy,” but just a few weeks later, Nature outdid herself and delivered even worse flooding. The months since have been filled with the sounds of construction equipment and dumpsters as our neighbors repair and rebuild their homes.

The Woodhull School had to postpone their winter program twice due to the flooding (and had “flood days” off from school!), but the students delivered a hilarious pirates-and-piñatas show in January, which was enjoyed by many community members. The school hosted the community for an eclipse viewing party in April, and the weather cooperated beautifully for the crowd to see the eclipse and feel the drop in temperature. It was eerie to hear the birds stop chirping for a few minutes! On May 11, Woodhull sent a large number of students to compete in the New York State School Music Association Festival, including our own Grayson Eddey, Carter Smith, Lillian Straut, and Daniel Vega. The Woodhull PTA is currently accepting donations for a year-end raffle. Please reach out to Lauren Chenault or me with any donations or to purchase raffle tickets.

The street construction did not deter residents from coming out for the December tree lighting and community potluck dinner, hosted by the Ocean Beach Fire Department. They had a packed house and a delicious spread of food. OBFD also hosted a St Paddy’s dinner in March. If you can, please consider donating blood at the OBFD’s blood drive at the Community House on Saturday, May 25. The Memorial Day parade will be Sunday, May 26. OBFD is currently accepting applications for membership. If you are interested, please reach out to Chief George Hesse. Not only is it very fulfilling and a lot of fun, but I can promise that you will have the best arms of your life!

The winter brought many joyful events and some sad losses. Congratulations to Lindsey and Nate Straut on the birth of their fourth child, Noah. He’s lovingly doted on by big sisters Lillian, Soleil, and Nyla. Love was in the air for these newly engaged couples: Justin Seltzer and Shannon Garvin, Joe Bascom and Amanda Tamberino, and Lauren Tamberino and Jason Vallee. For inspiration, they can look to Tor and Pam Nornes, who recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Jerry Hollstegge is fortunately back to the beach and looking great after a long recovery from an injury. Sadly, the community lost a few longtime residents: Linda Gugliuzzo, formerly of Evergreen; Grace Saladino, the wife of former OB Administrator Joe Saladino; Eileen Weinger of Ocean Breeze; and Ocean Beach Fire Department Life Members Tim “Ten Toes” O’Rourke and Cory Ward. May their memories always be a blessing.

Kelly Becker resides year round on the Ocean Beach Seaview border. She has two sons attending Woodhull School and is an active member of the Ocean Beach Fire Department.