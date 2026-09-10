Pride and Pageantry in September: Fire Island and South Shore Things To Do Over the Weekend and the Week Ahead

September 11-13

Trans Celebration Weekend

Queer Grove, a volunteer initiative founded by Parker Sargent in the LGBTQIA+ haven of Cherry Grove, will host the annual Trans Celebration Weekend in Cherry Grove, Fire Island. The weekend brings the community together to celebrate, educate, and entertain, with dazzling events and activities that’ll interest and inspire every attendee. From art and nature walks to performances, health resources, and more, you won’t want to miss all the fun! For a full schedule of events over the weekend of Sept. 11 through 13, and ticketing information, visit queergrove.com .

Saturday, September 12 (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)

NY State Parks Shark Shack

Sharks are an extremely diverse group of animals on the planet, yet they’re also among the most feared. In this hands-on program at Robert Moses Field 5, near the playground (weather permitting), patrons will learn that this group of fish is full of diversity! The Shark Shack aims to educate the public about shark species native to New York, while also introducing other marine life in our waters and how to safely navigate a shark interaction. Experience the pop-up display full of shark-related items, turning what once was fear into fascination! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit parks.ny.gov/visit/events/ny-state-parks-shark-shack .

Saturday, September 12 (11 a.m.)

Captree Dockside Family Festival

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will host the Annual Dockside Family Festival at Captree State Park, 3500 Ocean Parkway, Bay Shore. Enjoy interactive pirate shows, a Little Mermaid meet-and-greet, pony rides, magic shows, boat rides, and more! Local nonprofits and craft food vendors will be on-site serving delicious bites. All activities are FREE; however, an $8 parking fee will apply.

Saturday, September 12 (2 p.m.)

Rockin’ Across America

Chris Ruggiero will perform live at Bayway Performing Arts Center, 265 E. Main St., East Islip, with his show Rockin’ Across America. Featuring special guests American Bombshells, Ruggiero’s shows always showcase the greatest hits of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. From New York Doo-Wop and Jersey Boys to Detroit’s Motown sound, this

All-American salute to our first responders and veterans is a one-show-only special concert event. For tickets and more information about the star-spangled evening, visit baywayartscenter.com .

Sunday, September 13 (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Argyle Park Annual Fair

The Babylon Beautification Society will host the Annual Fair at Argyle Park, 181 W. Main St., Babylon, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One of Long Island’s premier outdoor fairs, the event will feature more than 325 talented craft makers and artists showcasing their handmade goods. Browse booths filled with accessories, home decor, art, jewelry, and fine foods. These local creatives bring their skills, making for a vibrant and exciting day! In addition to the diverse array of vendors, enjoy delectable food and drink options, as well as live entertainment around the Village Gazebo. This event is FREE to attend! For details, visit babylonbeautification.org/annual-fai r.

Sunday, September 13 (1 p.m.-5 p.m.)

Arts on Terry 2026

Arts on Terry (AOT) is an annual contemporary art fair for all ages, held on Terry Street, Patchogue’s official arts district! From 1-5 p.m., attendees are encouraged to stroll along the street filled with art and joy. The fair showcases more than 300 artists, including 35+ solo artist booths, 20+ live painters, 17+ organizations, and 17+ street artists! A full day of demonstrations, family-friendly activities, live music, and poetry awaits! This event is FREE to attend. For details, visit patchoguearts.org .

Saturday, September 12 (3 p.m.)

60th Annual Miss Fire Island Pageant

The Ice Palace, 1 Main Walk, Cherry Grove, is thrilled to announce this year’s Miss Fire Island Pageant, featuring hosts Logan Hardcore, 2011 Miss Fire Island, and Ariel Sinclair, 2002 Miss Fire Island. This year’s theme, “There’s No Place Like Home,” is a subtle nod to the classic film The Wizard of Oz. A special All Stars category will feature past pageant winners. Contestants can win up to $3,000 in prizes! Experience the spectacle in person at 3 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit

redeyetickets.com/events/miss-fire-island-pageant-2026 .

Sunday, September 13 (1 p.m.)

Miss Isle of Fire Contest

The 6th Annual Miss Isle of Fire contest will be held at The Island Mermaid, 780 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the show begins at 1 p.m. Whether you’re a fan or a first-timer, this event is all about good vibes and great company. Spend the afternoon cheering on your favorites and soaking up every minute of the action! This fun, fierce competition costs $55 per person. For tickets and more information, call (631) 583-8088.

Closing September 13 (11 a.m.–4 p.m.)

Dahlia Inspirations

Founded to encourage, educate, and inspire women artists, Women Sharing Art, Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated to fostering artistic growth and bringing art to the community through exhibitions, educational programs, demonstrations, workshops, and outreach initiatives. This exhibition brings together the work of talented Long Island women artists across a wide range of media, including painting, mosaics, photography, fiber, glass, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, and mixed media. Set within the beautiful surroundings of Bayard Cutting Arboretum, the exhibition creates a natural dialogue between art and landscape. While some artists depict the dahlia itself, others draw inspiration from its brilliant colors, graceful forms, resilience, and seasonal beauty to explore themes of growth, joy, transformation, and imagination. Together, the works reflect the diversity, creativity, and artistic vision that define the members of Women Sharing Art, Inc.

Thursday, Sept. 17 (7 p.m.)

ON YOUR FEET! Opening Night at Argyle Theatre

A celebration of love, perseverance, and the infectious power of music, ON YOUR FEET! offers a glimpse into the remarkable lives of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, highlighting their success and fierce determination. The musical follows their unstoppable rhythm with the Miami Sound Machine, featuring iconic hits such as “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” and “Live for Loving You.” This uplifting musical takes the stage at the Argyle Theatre, 34 W. Main St., Babylon, from Sept. 17 through Oct. 25. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.org .

Friday, Sept. 18- Sunday, Sept. 20

Grove & Pines Film Festival

Over the weekend of Sept. 18, the Grove & Pines Film Festival will take place at the Cherry Grove Community House Theatre, 180 Bay Walk, Cherry Grove. The community-led celebration of LGBTQ+ storytelling unfolds against the backdrop of Fire Island, a place of beauty, history, and unapologetic queer expression. The festival channels the island’s unique blend of intimacy, energy, art and allure. Featuring 42 short films and four feature films, the festival spans genres including comedy, horror, documentaries, and everything in between! For showtimes and tickets, visit groveandpinesfilmfestival.com .

Friday, Sept. 18 (11 a.m.)

Building on the Beach

Riverhead Building Supply will host Building on the Beach, the annual event that brings together homeowners and building suppliers on Fire Island. Representatives from some of the best exterior product manufacturers for coastal areas will be on-site to answer questions, provide product information, and give away goodies! All are welcome to attend at the Ocean Beach Community House, 157-164 Bay Walk, Ocean Beach. For details, call (800) 378-3650.

Friday, Sept. 18 (8 p.m.)

Dancing Dream: The Tribute to ABBA

ABBA, Sweden’s greatest pop supergroup, electrifies audiences of all ages with their best hits, including “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance,” and dozens more. Established in 2009 by founder Halina Ulatowski, the NYC-based touring tribute act transports audiences back to the happy, groovy ’70s with their show, Dancing Dream: The Tribute to ABBA. Experience the tribute act live at The Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore, at 8 p.m. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit boultoncenter.org .

ONGOING

Through Sept. 19

Finding Nemo: A 60-Minute Family Musical

Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo: A 60-Minute Family Musical is a new stage adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar film, designed for young audiences. The musical follows Marlin, an anxious clownfish living in the Great Barrier Reef, after his beloved son, Nemo, goes missing. With help from lovable characters like the optimistic Dory and the laid-back sea turtle Crush, Marlin and Nemo overcome their fears to find each other. Catch the stage musical at CM Performing Arts Center, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, with showtimes through Sept. 19. For tickets and more information, visit cmpac.com/shows/findingnemo .

Through November 30 (10 a.m.–3 p.m.)

“Recreate a Masterpiece” Exhibit and Photo Contest

Make art come alive with your family and friends at the Long Island Maritime Museum! Recreate: Take a photo in our life-size exhibit featuring Washington Crossing the Delaware for your chance to win a private charter sail on the oyster sloop Priscilla! Strike a pose, snap a pic, and enter it in our photo contest. We’ve got the costumes. You relive the history! The exhibit is open for group photos on a first-come, first-served basis Monday–Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. Free with admission. Don’t forget to allow time to explore the rest of the museum!

Find more events by referring to our most recent edition of Fire Island News.

Have a non-commercial event you would like to promote in Great South Bay News? Our easy-to-use submission form makes it happen! This is a no-fee service courtesy of Schneps Media.