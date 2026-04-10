Outdoor Kitchens and Building One on Long Island

So, you just got home from a midsummer barbecue and pool party at your in-laws, and you were mesmerized by their awesome new outdoor kitchen. Now, the thought of needing one in your own yard simply won’t leave your mind. As the week goes on, at work, you’re constantly thinking about the great parties you’ll host with yours. The beautiful stonework that will enclose the new grill, refrigerator, wine cooler, kegerator, and sink suddenly becomes all that matters. After spending the weekend grilling on your boring standalone grill, having to run back inside to grab everything, that’s it, you decide you need a new outdoor kitchen like you need air.

Well, you’re not alone in that thought. Across Long Island, outdoor kitchens have become extremely popular over the years. With the latest state-of-the-art construction process, appliances, and weatherproof materials, outdoor kitchens are at the top of their game. As with most construction projects, the right company is key to achieving your dream build without issues in the long run. To delve further into the outdoor kitchen surge, Great South Bay News reached out to a local company specializing in decks, outdoor kitchens, and outdoor structures: Decks Unique Inc., based in Commack and in business since 1987.

“It all starts with what the customer is looking to do with their outdoor kitchen, do they just want a better space to cook for their family, or do they want something to host parties,” said Lou Pagnutti, the owner of Decks Unique Inc. “We’ll send out a designer to see what they (customer) wants to do, and see what their budget is and we try to blend those two things in together.” The greatest thing about these exterior kitchens is that they are 100% customizable, down to even the smallest details. You can have a simple kitchen, a bar, or an entertainment hub at the center of your party. Typical layout designs are straight runs, L-shapes, U-shapes, or islands. The most popular amenities for an outdoor kitchen on Long Island are a built-in grill, refrigeration, a sink and prep area, storage, a pizza oven, outdoor bar seating, and lighting, according to Decks Unique.

As is the case with everything, how unique it is and how much you want it affect the cost. “It all depends on what exactly they want; we’ve done $300,000 outdoor kitchens, while a basic one could be around $10,000-to-$15,000,” explained Pagnutti. One reason is that you need materials and appliances that can withstand the outdoor environment. Decks Unique has it broken down into two categories: most durable and best value. For the best value, a concrete countertop would be the choice, with outdoor polymer cabinetry, stucco base cladding (what will cover the whole layout), and pavers for the flooring (think patio). Best durability would be a granite countertop (the most popular choice), stainless steel cabinets, stone base cladding (for a higher-end look and weather protection), and PVC decking for the floor. Location factors into all of these decisions as well. “Down by the saltwater, you want to stay away from stainless steel,” Pagnutti added.

Reviewing the outdoor kitchen cabinetry offered by Riverhead Building Supply (RBS) is a great way to explore other options. “For cabinetry-style outdoor kitchens, our featured brands are NatureKast Weatherproof Cabinetry and Wolf Endurance Outdoor Cabinetry,” explained RBS, which has been providing building materials to Long Island construction projects since 1948. “NatureKast is designed to mimic the look of real wood, with realistic grain patterns molded directly into a durable resin construction; the polymer material, which is similar to what is used in plumbing, won’t absorb moisture and forms extremely strong weld-like bonds.”

NatureKast is usually more expensive, but it offers a wide variety of colors and styles. “Wolf Endurance cabinetry is constructed from high-strength, rust-proof aluminum with a weather-resistant powder-coated finish designed specifically for outdoors,” said RBS. “Their solid-core doors feature high-grade rubber seals to help keep interior contents dry.” If you’re trying to save money, Wolf Endurance should be your choice. According to RBS, it’s an entry-level cabinet line that is popular with customers seeking to spend less. While there are many cabinetry options and different price ranges, taking time to research what fits your needs is very helpful.

Additionally, depending on how far the outdoor kitchen is from the house, running electrical and gas service to it could increase costs, which ultimately circles back to the utilities you want in your new space. To better understand appliances, we contacted Plesser’s Appliance Store in Babylon Village, which has been serving home-appliance needs since 1919. “Lynx, XO, Kalamazoo, Weber, DCS, are all some of the top brands we sell for outdoor appliances,” Plesser’s said. “XO is more of that value line, especially when it comes to built-ins, and each brand offers different lines with varying features and options that impact the value.”

While everyone has their budget for each project, spending a little extra on appliances seems to be the best approach. If you’re having this nice new outdoor kitchen built, cutting corners on appliances feels wrong.

“Without a doubt, spending a little more on appliances is worth it; cheap is expensive,” explained Plesser’s. “Better brands are definitely worth it, price affects longevity, and the better brands have better service, making it easier to fix issues and replace parts than with some of the cheaper brands.”

As you plan out your new outdoor kitchen as the summer nears, there are three extremely important things to know. Hire the right company to help you achieve your dream build, make sure you are using the correct materials for your location and needs, and lastly, don’t cheap out on your appliances. With all those things in consideration, you can have your dream entertainment hub in your yard or on your patio, with no headaches down the line.