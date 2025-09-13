Home Improvement Returns to Fire Island with “Building on the Beach” Events Hosted by Riverhead Building Supply

Riverhead Building Supply Marketing Director Grace Ingram with Fire Island Improvements’ very own builder on the beach, Mitch Goldberg.

Riverhead Building Supply is hosting “Building on the Beach,” a pair of events designed to connect Fire Island residents and trade pros with the latest products, trends, and ideas for coastal living. The dual events give Fire Island homeowners and building professionals two opportunities to discover what’s new in home improvement, without ever leaving the beach.

Ocean Beach Community House – Thursday, September 19, 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Fire Island Pines – Whyte Hall Community Center – Thursday, October 3, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

The gatherings bring together some of the biggest names in building and design, including Andersen Windows, Marvin Windows, Therma-Tru doors, TimberTech decking, GAF roofing, James Hardie siding, Versatex trimboard, and masonry products. Speak to their designers and representatives about cabinetry from Medallion and Plato Woodwork. Learn more about Benjamin Obdyke rainscreens, Feeney Cable Rail, Henry Company house wrap, Tando Beach House Shake siding, Boral True Exterior trim, Blue Star Mahogany decking and other natural wood decking, and Maibec White Cedar Shingles.*

Company reps will be on hand to share product samples, answer questions, and talk about what’s possible when upgrading or protecting a coastal home.

Beyond the product displays, attendees can enjoy a complimentary lunch, refreshments, and giveaways, along with conversations with neighbors, local builders, and design pros. It’s a chance to swap ideas, pick up inspiration, and get practical advice for projects big or small.

For Builders, Contractors & Trade Pros

“Building on the Beach” is also designed with the professional in mind. Builders, general contractors, remodelers, landscapers, and masons will find:

Product Knowledge – Direct conversations with brand reps about the newest products, where they work best in coastal construction, and updated installation techniques.

– Direct conversations with brand reps about the newest products, where they work best in coastal construction, and updated installation techniques. Jobsite Support – Vendors can schedule site visits to help specify the right product for the application, provide technical guidance, or assist with installation best practices.

– Vendors can schedule site visits to help specify the right product for the application, provide technical guidance, or assist with installation best practices. Sales Support – Riverhead Building Supply’s outside sales team is available to visit jobsites, create quotes, or place orders directly.

– Riverhead Building Supply’s outside sales team is available to visit jobsites, create quotes, or place orders directly. Trade Networking – Meet fellow professionals and strengthen relationships with leading suppliers.

“Life on Fire Island comes with its own set of challenges for builders and homeowners alike,” said John Wells, Riverhead Building Supply sales representative. “These events are a chance to bring together our top suppliers and the trade to share knowledge, solve problems, and keep projects moving forward.”

The events, along with lunch, refreshments, and giveaways, are free and open to the public. For details and updates, visit rbscorp.com/events or call 800-378-3650.

At Your Service Since 1948

For over 75 years, Riverhead Building Supply has been the supplier of choice for quality-conscious builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners in the Long Island and New England areas. Great service, knowledgeable full-time personnel, contractor sales representatives and a large inventory of top-quality products are what make Riverhead Building Supply the right choice for your next project. Visit rbscorp.com for more information, or to find a location near you.

* Please note that not all exhibitors will be at both events.