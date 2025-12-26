Power Outages and Ferry Service Suspensions Greet Fire Island the Day After Christmas

It was a mild and tranquil Christmas Day on Fire Island, as all who stayed here over the holiday can attest. However, after the holiday bliss, residents who live here year-round woke up to no electricity as early as 2 a.m. this morning. The outage appears to extend from the Atlantique community through the western half of Ocean Beach. Power was restored at approximately 12:15 p.m. Over the past nine hours, affected households used their emergency power generators, if available—those who did not waited it out.

PSEG Long Island returned our call for comment later in the day, reporting that a broken connector tap on the power lines near Altantique was responsible for the outage, and that the dispatched crew completed all repairs by 11:49 a.m. The outage lasted over 12 hours and affected 208 customers.

In other news, ahead of the predicted snow forecast later today, in which the National Weather Service predicts four to eight inches of accumulation later this afternoon and into the evening, Fire Island Ferries, Inc. has already suspended its Saturday morning ferry service on December 27.

“We need this time to dig our way out and make the docks and piers safe for crew and passengers,” Fire Island Ferries posted on their Instagram page. They further stated that they expect service to resume by 12:30 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m., Sayville Ferry Service announced it was suspending all scheduled service on December 27, with plans to resume operations the following day—Sunday, December 28.

This report was updated at 2:45 p.m and 8:11 p.m..