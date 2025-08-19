Beach Closures Begin on Fire Island Ahead of Hurricane Erin

Ocean Beach Lifeguards took a moment to smile for the camera, as they began the task of roping off beach overpasses.

By 1 p.m. this afternoon, Fire Island National Seashore announced beach closures at Watch Hill and Sailors Haven until Saturday, August 23, due to hazardous swimming conditions as Hurricane Erin brews offshore. Further west, the Ocean Beach Village Lifeguard Department called it quits by 3 p.m., after red flag conditions all day, and started dismantling equipment as the ocean surged well ahead of high tide. We do not doubt that the Saltaire and Town of Islip Lifeguard departments were doing the same.

As the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2025 season escalated into a Category 5 storm over the weekend, dangerous surf and rip currents have been predicted across Long Island this week, with the most hazardous conditions on the South Shore expected in the vicinity of Moriches and due east later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Favorite Fire Island beach events scheduled in the coming days, like Arthur Lem Memorial Kismet Kid’s Snapper Derby on August 21 or Steve Einig Children’s Sandpiper Race in Ocean Beach on August 23, have uncertain statuses at the moment. The best course of action is to contact the organization planners directly for updates.