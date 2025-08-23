Fire Island Lifeguard Tournament from the Bird’s Eye View

The Fire Island Lifeguard Tournament is always a favorite event to cover. Still, this year, Ocean Beach Police Officer Andrew Becher sent us something a little different – a view from above. A licensed and talented drone operator, Becher’s photographs have won Fire Island News journalism awards in past years, and he may do so again, as he caught all the action from a different perspective. Taking place this year on August 7, the Golden Torpe went to the Town of Islip, a machine that is hard to beat, but Ocean Beach and Saltaire Village have taken home their share over the past summers for sure. The skills of all these brave men and women are evenly matched, making for a competitive and close match every time. It’s a sport developed in the interests of saving lives along the water. Congratulations to all!