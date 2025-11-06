Suffolk County DA Seeks Help to Identify East Islip’s ‘Heckscher Park Jane Doe’ Cold Case

In 2024, the Cold Case Task Force, in conjunction with Danielle Gruttadaurio, a forensic artist with the SCPD, was able to re-examine the victim’s skull and create an updated composite sketch of how the victim likely appeared prior to her death.

The Suffolk County DA’s Office is seeking information about a cold case from 1978 and is appealing to the public for help that could assist in bringing closure to the victim’s family. On April 7 of that year, a man walking his dog along the beach at Heckscher State Park was about 150 feet from the water when his dog started scratching in the loose sand, revealing the top part of a human skull. Law enforcement arrived and uncovered additional skeletal remains. A belt was also found, tightly bound around the deceased’s neck.

Forensic experts have identified the victim as a woman aged between 18 and 22 at the time of her death. The beach where she was discovered had been closed to swimmers for several years by then, and her death is believed to have occurred in 1975 or earlier. Additionally, a clog-type shoe was found at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (631) 852-3185 or email contactda@suffolkcountyny.gov and reference case number 78-105517. The Suffolk County DA’s office offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification of victims in cold cases, and all provided information will remain confidential.