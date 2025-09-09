Newspaper cover

Shirley

Suffolk County Police are Seeking Public’s Help in Locating an E-Bike Thief from Shirley

By Shoshanna McCollum Posted on
Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole an e-bike from in front of a Shirley business in July.
The man in this video footage is a person of interest in the theft of a valuable e-bike. Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating him.
Photo: Suffolk County Police Department.

The man stole an Aventon e-bike, valued at $900, from in front of Dunkin Donuts, located at 454 William Floyd Parkway, on July 29 at 6:21 a.m. This crime is considered a petit larceny.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

