Suffolk County Police Seeks Man on Scooter for Bellport Harassment Incident

A man riding an electric scooter followed a vehicle from Station Road to Farber Drive on July 13 at approximately 3:10 p.m. When the driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old woman, pulled into a parking lot on Farber Drive, the man began banging on her vehicle window. The woman then exited the car, and the man punched her in the face. The woman’s two children were in the vehicle with her at the time.