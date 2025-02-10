South Country Central School District Predict the Super Bowl

Super Bowl predictions can come from unlikely places, but do the children of South Country School District have a career in sports forecasting in their future?

Kindergartners at Verne W. Critz Elementary School predicted that the Philadelphia Eagles would win the Super Bowl during a Souper Bowl fundraiser. The students placed cans of soup and other nonperishable items into the bin of the team they wanted to win. They then practiced counting by tens to total all the donations that will be given to local families. In the end, the Eagles received 113 votes, while the Chiefs got 53. Kindergartners at Verne W. Critz Elementary School predicted the Philadelphia Eagles would win the Super Bowl as part of a Souper Bowl fundraiser. The students placed cans of soup and other nonperishable items in the bin for the team they wanted to win. They then practiced counting by tens to total the donations that will be given to local families. In the end, the Eagles received 113 votes, while the Chiefs garnered 53.