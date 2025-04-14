West Islip Native Serving Aboard Navy Warship in Norfolk, VA

Raymond Sgmbati of West Islip, doing the nation proud with his service.

Lt. j.g. Ray Sgambati, a native of West Islip, New York, serves aboard the USS Wasp, a U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship operating out of Norfolk, Virginia.

Sgambati graduated from West Islip High School in 2016. The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those he sought while growing up in West Islip.

“Having attention to detail was always stressed to me as a kid, as well as the importance of having mental toughness,” Sgambati said. “In the Navy, when you are on month seven of the deployment and just want to go home, you need mental toughness to get through. Attention to detail is also important because the little things are easy to miss, but that is what matters. You cannot just gloss over the details.”

Then, Sgambati joined the Navy three and a half years ago.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to do something unique and something most people don’t do,” Sgambati said. “I also wanted to serve my country and didn’t necessarily want to work in an office all day long.”

Amphibious assault ships, such as USS Wasp, project power and maintain presence by serving as the cornerstone of the Amphibious Readiness Group / Expeditionary Strike Group.

Resembling a small aircraft carrier, amphibious assault ships offer the Marine Corps with a means of ship-to-shore movement, provide humanitarian assistance and support major combat operations. More than 1,000 serve aboard USS Wasp with an additional 1,200 Marines capable of being embarked.

The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Sgambati has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment is the ability to take care of my Sailors,” Sgambati said. “I take pride in doing a good job of taking care of them, personally and professionally. Seeing Sailors come from ‘A’ school not knowing anything, and then seeing them grow and be more knowledgeable is a very rewarding feeling.”

Sgambati serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Serving in the Navy means a lot to me,” Sgambati said. “I appreciate the opportunities I’ve had and the places I’ve visited because of the Navy. Deploying overseas and helping people in need was also a great honor.”

Sgambati is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.“I want to thank my parents, Raymond and Linda,” Sgambati added. “They have been my biggest influence since day one, and I wouldn’t be here without them.”