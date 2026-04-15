The Environment Issue of Great South Bay News Arrives on Newsstands Ahead of Earth Day

EVERYTHING ENVIRONMENT is in this month’s edition of Great South Bay News.

Fresh off the presses, the April edition of Great South Bay News (GSBN) will be arriving at local newsstands before the coming weekend.

Before we discuss what’s inside this month’s edition, we must give some backstory on the serene front cover image, which is already attracting considerable attention.

The photograph was taken by Ben Cherveny, a lifelong Atlantique resident. It lovingly depicts his wife, Lexi, whom he has been married to for two years. The two have been married for almost two-and-a-half years. Their dog, Porgy, is a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever who will soon be 10 years old.

Cherveny’s sense of color and composition made him our go-to choice for this very special edition of GSBN.

What’s Inside?

This issue features contributions from scientists and specialists who have generously shared their insights into the state of the Great South Bay: progress that has been made, ways we can do better, and celebrations of the nature surrounding our slice of Long Island—and what a wonderful gift it is!

However, the environment is a subject that can be viewed from many different lenses.

Up front in the Great South Bay News Briefs and Great South Bay News Blotter sections, our coverage reflects the local political and criminal environments.

In the educational environment, we examine how SUNY Old Westbury is thriving at a time when many colleges across the nation are struggling to stay afloat.

It’s about realty brokers and agents discussing the real estate climate in our Between the Canals real estate section.

It is a community calendar rich with beach and creek cleanups and community garden opportunities. It’s a food & beverage column that discusses Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs as an option for putting food on the table.

What Else?

Culture always goes hand in hand with the environment, always. This issue also includes the story of a local musician whose contributions prove that Bluegrass grows on Long Island, too.

It includes the chronicle of how our region of Long Island played a role in U.S. History.

It is the remembrance of every day Long Islanders, and the extraordinary legacy they left for the next generation.