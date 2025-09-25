Boat Collision Offshore of Fire Island Involves U.S. Coast Guard and NYPD in Rescue – One Hospitalized

New York City Police aided the U.S. Coast Guard in the Atlantic Ocean water rescue offshore of Fire Island by dispatching a helicopter to airlift an injured party from the boat collision.

A collision of two recreational watercraft occurred approximately 17 miles offshore of Fire Island on Wednesday morning, at approximately 6 a.m. The U.S. Coast Guard Station Fire Island and the New York City Police (NYPD) were both mobilized in response. The USCG Public Affairs Detachment New York reported the crash coordinates as 40°22.54’N 073°21.89’W, which are offshore from Fire Island Inlet.

The Atlantic Ocean collision involved a 31-foot center console vessel called Birthcontrol, with two passengers on board, as well as a 29-foot gray Ocean Runner named Jennap.

The Coast Guard divers pulled one man from the water who was ejected from Jennap with injuries that included a broken rib and a laceration.

The NYPD dispatched a helicopter in response to an urgent marine radio broadcast, which medevacked the injured party to Nassau University Medical Center at 7:15 a.m. in serious, but not life-threatening condition.

Water was pumped from both damaged vessels and towed back to the station on Fire Island. EMS crews were on standby to assist the three other passengers upon return to the Coast Guard station, but no additional injuries were reported. The injured party has been reported as in stable condition 24 hours after the incident.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing story.