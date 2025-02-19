Do you recommend making major house renovations before putting your house on the market?

We all make sure we put our best foot forward when we are going out and we should do the same for our homes when we start showing it to potential buyers. Sometimes the simplest repairs can make a great difference. When it comes to major renovations such as replacing the HVAC system, roof, kitchen or baths, this is where the conversation can be costly if not looked at by a professional realtor who is familiar with the comparables and how to interpret the data. It is always best to see if the reward outweighs the risk. Not many improvements have an equal or greater return on the investment. Pending your home’s overall condition, in combination with location and what your expectations are for pricing, will be the best-determining factor when deciding what types of improvements would be most beneficial. If you happen to be over the age of 60, the Town of Islip does have a Residential Repair Program where they will, at no cost, clean your gutter and do minor paint jobs.

Jeanne Edwards, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

jeanne.edwards@elliman.com • (631) 921-6382

When considering putting your house on the market, I would not recommend a major house renovation without first performing a cost/return on investment (ROI) analysis. As with all things real estate, each situation is individual and unique to the specific property. An expensive renovation does not always bring the expected dollar-for-dollar positive return. Often, a few smaller, less costly projects to freshen up the property in preparation for the market can bring a better return per dollar spent. According to Bankrate, the top three projects with the best return for 2024 were: installing a new garage door, replacing the entry door and adding stone veneer to the front of the house. These projects all point to the importance of the curb appeal of the house, as it is the first thing a potential buyer sees when arriving, as well as being the picture featured online used to capture a buyer’s attention. Other things to consider are the structural components of the house. A pre-market inspection performed by a licensed home inspector can uncover red-flag items that will appear on a buyer’s home inspection report. These items should be attended to before going on the market. Other low-cost hacks are to declutter the entire house, clean out closets and storage areas, bring in a professional cleaning service for a top-to-bottom cleaning, including the windows inside and out, a power wash of the siding and roof shampoo, and having a professional landscaper do a thorough yard clean up. A seasoned real estate agent, knowledgeable about current buyer and market trends, can be invaluable in guiding a homeowner through the decision-making.