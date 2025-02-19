Do you recommend making major house renovations before putting your house on the market?

David P. Saunders, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, Compass Real Estate
davidpsanders@compass.com • (631) 335-1914
When it comes to deciding on major renovations before selling your house, it has a few factors to consider. First off, take a good look at your home’s current state and see how it stacks up against others in your neighborhood. If your place feels a bit outdated, especially in main areas like the kitchen or bathroom, some smart updates could make it more appealing and potentially boost the sale price. That said, you want to be mindful of the costs versus the potential payoff. Not every renovation guarantees a higher price, so it’s smart to focus on changes that give you the best bang for your buck. Sometimes, simple fixes like a fresh coat of paint, new fixtures or sprucing up the curb appeal can make a big difference without breaking the bank. It’s also mindful to consider the market conditions. If it’s a seller’s market with lots of buyers, you might not need to do many renovations, but if it’s a buyer’s market, making your home stand out with some updates could be a good move. In the end, it should fit your budget and timeline. Chatting with a real estate agent can give you some great insights into what renovations might be worth it to get the most out of your sale.
Debbie Carpluk, Licensed Associate Broker, Keller Williams Realty Elite
debbiecarpluk@aol.com • (631) 335-0316
When preparing their home for sale, many clients ask what renovations will capture a buyer’s attention and maximize the value of their home. While this is a common question, no one answer fits every home, every market or every homeowner. The simplest answer is to start small; declutter to best assess the situation. I often suggest to my clients to check out some of the more popular websites to view what other homes in the area look like on the inside. Then compare your home with fresh eyes. Scrutinize the paint job, window treatments, light fixtures, carpets and windows. Often times the most cost-effective renovation is simply a fresh coat of paint.
We all make sure we put our best foot forward when we are going out and we should do the same for our homes when we start showing it to potential buyers. Sometimes the simplest repairs can make a great difference. When it comes to major renovations such as replacing the HVAC system, roof, kitchen or baths, this is where the conversation can be costly if not looked at by a professional realtor who is familiar with the comparables and how to interpret the data. It is always best to see if the reward outweighs the risk. Not many improvements have an equal or greater return on the investment. Pending your home’s overall condition, in combination with location and what your expectations are for pricing, will be the best-determining factor when deciding what types of improvements would be most beneficial. If you happen to be over the age of 60, the Town of Islip does have a Residential Repair Program where they will, at no cost, clean your gutter and do minor paint jobs.
Jeanne Edwards, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
jeanne.edwards@elliman.com • (631) 921-6382
When considering putting your house on the market, I would not recommend a major house renovation without first performing a cost/return on investment (ROI) analysis. As with all things real estate, each situation is individual and unique to the specific property. An expensive renovation does not always bring the expected dollar-for-dollar positive return. Often, a few smaller, less costly projects to freshen up the property in preparation for the market can bring a better return per dollar spent. According to Bankrate, the top three projects with the best return for 2024 were: installing a new garage door, replacing the entry door and adding stone veneer to the front of the house. These projects all point to the importance of the curb appeal of the house, as it is the first thing a potential buyer sees when arriving, as well as being the picture featured online used to capture a buyer’s attention. Other things to consider are the structural components of the house. A pre-market inspection performed by a licensed home inspector can uncover red-flag items that will appear on a buyer’s home inspection report. These items should be attended to before going on the market. Other low-cost hacks are to declutter the entire house, clean out closets and storage areas, bring in a professional cleaning service for a top-to-bottom cleaning, including the windows inside and out, a power wash of the siding and roof shampoo, and having a professional landscaper do a thorough yard clean up. A seasoned real estate agent, knowledgeable about current buyer and market trends, can be invaluable in guiding a homeowner through the decision-making.
Leesa Byrnes, Licensed Real Estate Broker & Owner of Leesa Byrnes Realty
lbyrnes@leesabrealty.com • (631) 258-4781
I always advocate for no major house renovations before you sell. When choosing to do a major house renovation, the seller often finds it will be costly and sometimes cause your property to not appeal to everyone’s taste, therefore narrowing your customer base. When you’re listing your property, you want it to be as universal as possible to cater to a bigger amount of buyers. These renovations aren’t always cost-effective. In addition, you most likely will not make back the money that you put into it. These are some things to consider before making the decision to start a major house renovation before listing your property on the market. In my opinion, the best thing to do is declutter. In other words, make everything as neat and clean as possible, and fix everything that’s broken. These simple fixes and following these guidelines will net you the most amount of money from your sale.