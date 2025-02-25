East Islip High School Varsity Champion Reflects on Time Bowling

Andrew Jacobsen, a senior at East Islip High School, says he has been bowling for as long as he can remember, starting to take the sport seriously in fourth grade. Today, he serves as co-captain of his school’s varsity bowling team and is recognized as one of the top high school bowlers in the county, if not in New York State.

Jacobsen has amassed an impressive portfolio of bowling accomplishments. According to the school district’s representative, this season, he has earned a 223 average through 12 matches, which makes him the fourth-highest-ranked high school bowler in Suffolk County.

He is also credited with “shooting five consecutive 700+ series in matches this season,” placing fourth in the singles and doubles tournament held on January 15 in Sayville. However, Jacobsen states that the bowling achievement he is most proud of is becoming a New York State champion as a member of the Section XI All-Star team in 2024.

“It takes a lot of training and consistency,” Jacobsen explained to Great South Bay News. “I have practice every day of the week along with matches, so I’m bowling every day for multiple hours.”

Jacobsen also offered insights on what he had learned as co-captain of the varsity bowling team: “I’ve learned not to take everything so seriously and just to chill out and realize whatever happens is gonna happen. I have skills, and if I use them correctly, everything is gonna turn out fine.”

He added that when he gets “super uptight” over his score, he performs worse than when he focuses on just having “a fun day.”

“Andrew has been a member of our varsity bowling team since seventh grade,” said Jacobsen’s coach, Judith Fischer. “I have watched him develop into an extraordinary bowler, but more importantly, a respectful and kind person. As a co-captain, he is a steady and constant force on the team and leads with a quiet confidence.”

Does the young bowler have any advice for other high school students interested in the sport?

“It’s fun, so try it out. If you don’t like it, that’s okay. But you might love it and stick with it.”

Jacobsen will head to Georgia this fall to attend the Savannah College of Art and Design. He plans to try out for the college’s bowling team and has made it clear that he will continue to play the sport in some capacity.

“I’m never gonna give up bowling,” he said.