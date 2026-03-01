Saint Patrick’s Day Along the Great South Bay and Beyond: Parades in 2026

It could be argued that Long Island is a sister of the Emerald Isle, and that may be why we love Saint Patrick’s Day so much. Lucky for us, there is at least one St. Patrick’s Day parade nearly every weekend through the month of March.

Sunday, March 1

East Islip 61st Annual John P. Reilly St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. in front of the East Islip Public Library, 381 E. Main Street, East Islip, traveling west along Main Street. Passing the grandstand at St. Mary’s RC Church, the parade will end at Irish Lane. Featuring Grand Marshal John Owen.

Saturday, March 14

Bay Shore Brightwaters

Kicking off at 2 p.m. at Saxon Avenue and Main Street, Grand Marshal Denise Gibson will lead the parade down Bay Shore Main Street. Local businesses and restaurants will offer special menu items to celebrate Irish heritage in the community. For details, visit bsbwstpatricksparade.com.

Sunday, March 15

36th Annual Bayport Blue Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. at Montauk Highway and Snedecor Avenue, heading towards Montauk Highway and Blue Point Avenue. Join in celebrating 2026 Grand Marshal Jennifer K. McNamara as she leads the way! For more information, contact parade@bayportbluepoint.com.

Sunday, March 15

Farmingdale Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Starting at 2 p.m. sharp from Northside Elementary School, the Annual Parade will travel south down Main Street to the Village Green, 361 Main Street, in Farmingdale. Join the community for a great Parade, celebration, and plenty of fun in downtown Farmingdale! For updates, visit f armingdalenychamber.org .

Sunday, March 15

6th Annual Wantagh St. Patrick’s Day Parade

At 2 p.m., the largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Long Island will step off in Wantagh. Led by Grand Marshals from the Wantagh Fire Department, this is an event you won’t want to miss! The route begins at Wantagh High School, Beltagh Avenue, proceeding south on Wantagh Avenue, and concludes at Park Avenue near the Wantagh LIRR station. For more information, visit wantaghchamber.wildapricot.org.

Saturday, March 21

2026 Lindenhurst St. Patrick’s Parade

The parade steps off at noon at Fireman’s Memorial Park, 555 Heling Blvd., in Lindenhurst, traveling to the South Wellwood Avenue/Gates Avenue Intersection at 350 South Wellwood Avenue. Grand Marshal Raymond A. Tierney, Suffolk County District Attorney, will lead the colorful display down the street. For details, visit lindenhurststpatricksparade.org.

Saturday, March 21

Brentwood St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Get out the green and show your support of this Brentwood Community tradition as the Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns. Honoring Celia Vollmer as this year’s Grand Marshal, the parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at Clarke Street and Washington Avenue. The route proceeds south on Washington Avenue, crosses Suffolk Avenue and the railroad tracks to Ross Park, where the viewing stand is located. For more information, visit f acebook.com/brentwoodparade .

Sunday, March 22

Patchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Village of Patchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at noon, led by Grand Marshal Mark Miller, owner of Harbor Crab Co. The procession of pipe bands, Irish dancers, and floats will travel west along Main Street in Patchogue, running from Route 112 and East Main Street. For details, visit p atchogue.com/event/st-patricks-parade .

Sunday, March 22

Babylon Village St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Kicking off at 2 p.m., Grand Marshal Patti Love will lead the way from Babylon Train Station to the finish line at Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH). The full parade route, details about Patti Love, and more can be found at babylonstpatricksdayparade.com.

TBA

Bellport Village St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Traditionally, one of the last municipalities to hold its St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the Great South Bay neighborhood lineup, information about their 2026 parade was not available as of our print date. Stay tuned for updates on our website.