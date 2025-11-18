The 15th Annual Long Island CLIMB Mountain Bike Festival

“It is like surfing on dirt,” explained Michael Vitti, president of Concerned Long Island Mountain Bicyclists (CLIMB). The multiple-trail systems, flowing like swells of an ocean wave, are built and maintained by CLIMB. They stretch from the South Shore, east to Montauk, the furthest point of the North Shore, and then west to Hollis Hills, Queens.

In addition to advocating for open space preservation, building trails that are ecologically balanced, and co-hosting annual fat tire beach rides through Fire Island every St. Patrick’s Day, CLIMB organizes the yearly Mountain Bike Festival held at Cathedral Pines County Park in Middle Island.

The October 18 and 19 Mountain Bike Festival hosted as many as 500 people, between the ages of five and 75, to show off their skills. Over two dozen outdoor sport vendors, showcasing the latest mountain bikes and food trucks, provided something for every outdoor enthusiast. This year, the event was sponsored by Riverhead Bay Subaru.

“More butts on bikes, more people smiling, that’s what this is all about,” said Vitti. “Bring the mountain biking community together and show others what Long Island has to offer. There really is nothing else to it. It is not about money; we just like people riding not just for your physical health, but also for your mental health. We live in a stressful society, and this is a healthy release.”

The event has also grown over 15 years.

“When we started this, we had a handful of vendors with about a hundred people; we now have 30 or so vendors with just about a thousand people attending both days,” stated organizer and CLIMB member Mike Wottawa of Farmingville.

When asked about the mission of CLIMB and the Mountain Bike Festival, Vitti explained, “We promote a strong relationship between recreation and conservation by educating the mountain bicycling community on environmentally sound and socially responsible trail use.”The commitment to environmental responsibility is in the design of the trail, explained Vitti.

“The trails are designed to be sustainable first, which means they resist the forces of erosion and use. Secondly, we design trails to be fun and have a certain flow like a roller coaster, skiing, or surfing because if it’s fun, you’ll want to do it over and over again. The idea is to move storm water off the trail and keep the users on the trail, but also to have them fall in love with the trail and want to help maintain the trail.”

“Everyone is different, so we try to build something for everyone when designing the trails.”

CLIMB-sponsored rides are not reserved just for members but are open to anyone who wants to participate. The organization educates new and young riders to be environmentally conscious through trail etiquette, annual skills classes, and group rides on most weekends.

“Mountain biking is an independent sport, but there are group dynamics that are available for those who seek like-minded people. Everyone is different, which is why our trails are diverse and plentiful. We have built and currently maintain over 200 miles of mountain bike trails throughout the island, and we are also allowed to ride hundreds of miles of multi-use trails. Then there are over 300 miles of coastline to ride on fat bikes,” added Vitti.

Beginner rider Victoria Torregrosa of Shoreham explained why she was there.

“My husband, Benny, introduced me to riding. I loved it instantly, despite all the bumps, bruises, and scratches I got. I cried up every climb, thinking I would never conquer this, but I kept going because not only did I enjoy it, but also because I could appreciate all the health benefits it brings. I was always active, but adding mountain biking took it to a whole new level. First of all, being in nature does something to the soul, providing mental clarity, and the physical benefits are just a bonus. As a nurse, I know that keeping the heart healthy is so important, and what better way to do so than while having such a fun time, challenging yourself physically and mentally. I am happy to say I have met several really nice people along the way, too.”

For information on group rides, local mountain biking trails, or membership, visit the CLIMB site at climbonline.org.