Woodhull School Students Get a Lesson in Baking Tradition

Woodhull School students in the Fire Island School District had the unique opportunity to learn about and participate in making challah bread with local Ocean Beach residents and Rachel’s Restaurant and Bakery owner Rachel Doering. With all the ingredients prepared, each student could knead, shape, and braid a loaf of this traditional bread.

Doering explained the significance of challah in celebrations like the Rosh Hashanah holidays and its roots in Jewish tradition, helping the students appreciate the beauty of preparing food together. This experience was a memorable highlight for all involved, giving students a taste—both figuratively and literally—of community, culture, and connection.

The activity was a hands-on experience that connected students to a long-standing tradition cherished by many in our community. It brought a wave of creativity and joy to the classroom, a meaningful way to explore cultural traditions and the importance of gathering, inspiring all who participated.