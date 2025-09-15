A Birthday Celebration for a Fire Island Lighthouse Past

The first Fire Island lighthouse was built in 1826. Only 74-feet tall, the octagonal, cream-colored structure would only stand about 30 years, most likely deemed not tall enough for the job it had to do on the barrier beach. Such replacements were not uncommon on Long Island. Old Field Point also had a forerunner to the structure that overlooks the North Shore today. The first Fire Island Lighthouse is still with us. Its footprint still exists on the property grounds and is skillfully showcased in the north-facing window of the Lens Building. Additionally, its stones were repurposed to construct the deck, which today’s Fire Island Lighthouse has proudly stood for over 165 years, so that first lighthouse is still very much with us.

Over the weekend, Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society paid homage to that lighthouse, throwing it a 199th birthday party. The mild September weather was ideal for the occasion. Live music was enjoyed, courtesy of the Just 60s Band. Author Angela Reich gave a historic lecture, and there were crafts for the kids. The celebration also closed out the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Fire Island National Seashore. It was a special day.

Next year, beloved first Fire Island lighthouse, perhaps no longer standing, but not forgotten, will celebrate its second century – the same year our nation commemorates its Semiquincentennial. Put on your red shoes and dance the blues!