William Floyd Lives Again at Fire Island Lighthouse on June 20

As the nation approaches America’s 250th anniversary, the Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society invites visitors to explore the stories that shaped both Long Island and the country through its 250/200 Celebration Evening Presentation Series.

Running through September at the Fire Island Lighthouse, the multi-part series combines history presentations, live character portrayals, sunset tower tours, and family activities to commemorate two major milestones: the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the 200th anniversary of the original Fire Island Lighthouse, both celebrated in 2026.

Curated by the Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society Director Jonathan Gaare, the series highlights the lighthouse’s ties to American history through the people, events, and industries that shaped the South Shore.

Among the featured presentations is “Two Anniversaries, One Story,” a two-part living-history performance by actor Joseph Smith, known for portraying Augustin Fresnel, inventor of the Fresnel lens. Smith will portray William Floyd, Long Island’s only signer of the Declaration of Independence, and Stephen Pleasonton, the government official credited with saving the nation’s founding documents during the War of 1812.

Part one of the presentation series, taking place on June 20 from 6 to 7 p.m., explores the connection between Floyd and Pleasonton. Part two, on September 20, explores the development of the Fire Island Lighthouse through the story of Jonathan Thompson and the U.S. Lighthouse Establishment. The September event will also feature children’s activities focused on the U.S. Life Saving Service and a live performance by the Just Sixties Band.

Additional programs throughout the summer will explore lesser-known aspects of Long Island and lighthouse history. On July 18, historian and former Newsday reporter Bill Bleyer will present “From Pirates to Rum Runners,” tracing Long Island’s connections to pirates such as Captain Kidd and Prohibition-era bootleggers, including William “The Real McCoy” McCoy.

Other presentations include the story of the extinguishing and eventual relighting of the lighthouse, the return of the historic Fresnel lens, the connection between the Erie Canal and the need for a lighthouse on Fire Island, and the discovery of the wreck believed to be part of the SS Savannah, uncovered after a storm in 2022. Several programs will also focus on the families and individuals who established and preserved the lighthouse. On August 1, Allison Thompson will discuss her family’s role in advocating for the original 1826 lighthouse.

Most evening programs conclude with guided sunset tower tours, enabling visitors to climb the lighthouse and view the Great South Bay and the Atlantic Ocean at dusk. Reservations are required for tower tours. All events will take place at the Fire Island Lighthouse, located at 1 Burma Rd, with parking available at Field 5 of Robert Moses State Park. Additional information and reservations are available through the Fire Island Lighthouse Preservation Society at https://www.fireislandlighthouse.org/