The Last Week of February: Things to Do in the Great South Bay Neighborhoods

Saturday, February 20

Journeyman: Eric Clapton’s 80th Birthday Celebration

The only nationally touring tribute to Eric Clapton hits the stage at Boulton Center for the Performing Arts, 37 W. Main Street, Bay Shore, at 8 p.m. Fronted by Shaun Hague, Journeyman has become the number-one tribute to Clapton in a very short time. Experience the magic yourself; tickets available at boultoncenter.org.

Saturday, February 21

Lunar New Year Celebration 2026

The horse energy is fast energy, and this is the year of the Fire Horse—the fastest of the five Horse Chinese zodiac signs. The energy of 2026 is fast, forward-moving, and full of breakthroughs. This is a year where opportunities open suddenly, where your confidence rises, and your path becomes clearer. The Horse year pushes you to trust your instincts and take bold steps. Come celebrate the New Year with a brisk hike in the Connetquot River State Park Preserve, followed by traditional New Year snacks while we enjoy a presentation on our Long Island Equestrian History, presented by Jerry and Rita Trapani. Programs are free for members and $5 for non-members; seasonal parking rates apply. Located at 4090 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale, New York 11769. Register at www.friendsofconnetquot.org.

All You Need Is George: The Music of George Harrison

For the first time in over 50 years, the Music of George Harrison tours North America, making a stop at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 E. Main Street, Patchogue. An extraordinary ensemble of world-class musicians bands together to celebrate the timeless genius of George Harrison. Their deep camaraderie and unmatched artistry shine through every note, uniting for a timeless celebration of Harrison’s legacy. Experience the show at 8 p.m.; tickets available at patchoguetheatre.org.

Last Performance Date

“Pinkalicious The Musical” at CM Performing Arts

CM Performing Arts Center will showcase Pinkalicious: The Musical on the Main Stage from January 18 through February 21. Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes, despite warnings from her parents, which lands her in the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe! A dream come true for this pink-loving enthusiast, but when her pink hue goes a little too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out how to get out of trouble! Experience the charming tale set to catchy music at CM, 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale. Performance times vary; visit cmpac.com for tickets and more information!

Sunday, February 22

Division Street Band at Islip Public Library

Enjoy a four-piece ensemble, Division Street Band, as they play classic rock, Motown, country, and more at Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Ave., Islip, from 1-2:45 p.m. Patriotic songs will be performed and sung in honor of the 250th anniversary of America! This event is FREE to attend; registration is not required. For details, visit isliplibrary.org or call (631) 581-5933.

Banquet Showcase

Recently engaged or planning a corporate or social event? Tour a private event space, offering endless tastings of legendary food and cocktails at the Banquet Showcase, held at Tellers Chophouse, 599 Main St., Islip, from 1-4 p.m. Meet with preferred vendors, speak with a trusted banquets team, and gather ideas for your next great event! Cost: $15 per guest. Receive a Teller’s gift card for the value of your paid admission!

The True Story of the Culper Spy Ring

Discover the true story of the Culper Spy Ring with former Newsday reporter Bill Bleyer, author of George Washington’s Long Island Spy Ring: A History and Tour Guide, with the Village of Babylon Historical & Preservation Society, 117 W. Main St., Babylon, from 2-3:30 p.m. Through this presentation, attendees will learn the facts from the fiction, highlighting the clever methods employed by this intelligence network. Free admission for BVHS members; $5 for non-members. For more details, visit babylonvillagehistoricalsociety.org.

Prohibition: Art Under the Influence Opening Reception

The Prohibition Era, spanning 1920–1933, marked one of America’s boldest social experiments, a nationwide ban on the sale and production of alcohol, meant to inspire morality and order. Instead, it uncorked an era of hidden speakeasies, bootleggers, and jazz-filled nights. The Islip Arts Council (IAC) invites you to the opening night of the newest exhibition focused on this interesting time in American History. Visit the IAC Gallery, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Islip, from 2-4 p.m. For details, visit isliparts.org.

“In the Cold of Night” Film Premiere

“In the Cold of Night,” the dark, gritty noir crime drama from J Squared Productions, will premiere on February 22 at 5:30 PM at the Sayville Theatre! Celebrate with us the hard work and dedication that Director/Writer Joe Welischar put into bringing this vision to life. Support indie films, support Long Island films, and above all, support your Long Island actors and actresses. We all had a lot of fun making this, and we hope you enjoy watching. The film stars James Zanfardino, Jennifer Elyse Feldman, Jon Coscia, Kïrsten Olsen-Calhoun, Frank Giaramida, Brian Tannenbaum, and the up-and-coming child star Aria Belle Calhoun… along with several other talented actors. Join us at 5 p.m. so we can see you, and you’ll have plenty of time to settle in. Purchase tickets at the online box office below or purchase them at the door. Sayville Theater is located at 103 Railroad Ave.

Wednesday, February 25

Tiny Raccoon February Book Club

Are you interested in discussing books with a like-minded group of readers? Join the Tiny Raccoon Book Club, where we will explore books every other month, ranging from classics to contemporary works and sci-fi! We will analyze themes, writing styles, character development, symbolism, and more. Lauren Albergo will host our next meeting on Wednesday, February 25, where we will discuss Bunny by Mona Awad. To participate, send an email to tinyraccoonbooks@gmail.com, and we will order the book for you. Purchasing the book from our shop is required to join the book club. About the book: Samantha Heather Mackey couldn’t be more of an outsider in her small MFA program. She prefers the company of her dark imagination over most people and is utterly repelled by her fiction writing cohort–a clique of rich girls who call each other Bunny and seem to move and speak as one. But everything changes when Samantha receives an invitation to the Bunnies’ legendary Smut Salon. She dives deeper into the Bunnies’ sinister yet charming world, beginning to participate in the ritualistic off-campus Workshop where they conjure their monstrous creations. Bunny is a surreal story of loneliness and belonging, friendship and desire, and the powerful, both wonderful and terrible, influence of the imagination. Tiny Raccoon Books is located at 277 Railroad Avenue in Sayville.

Friday, February 27

Wall Hanging Pottery Workshop

Enjoy one hour of instruction by Jessamyn Go of Femme Sole as you create your very own 4”x5” wall-hanging planter using speckled clay and the pinch-pot method at GrowinShade, 541 Main Street, Islip, from 6:30-8 p.m. Personalize your planter with underglaze or by carving designs on its surface. All essential tools will be provided during the workshop, and refreshments will be served! Pots will be fired by Femme Sole and will be available for pickup at the store 3-4 weeks after. To register, visit growinshade.com.

Penn State Ice Hockey Watch Party

You are cordially invited to the Penn State vs. Notre Dame Ice Hockey watch party at the LT Michael P. Murphy Navy SEAL Museum on February 27. Hosted by the Long Island Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association, this event is especially meaningful to the Murphy family. All Museum supporters – especially Penn State alumni and the Museum’s many friends – are welcome. Admission is free. Registration is required. The Museum respectfully requests a donation in support of its mission. Doors open at 6 p.m., puck drops at 7:05 p.m. The museum is located at 50 West Ave. in West Sayville.

Tastefully Risqué: The Art of Suggestion

A One-Night Experience Where Art Flirts with the Forbidden! Step into a hidden Jazz Age speakeasy for an unforgettable evening of live music, vintage glamour, and a curated Tastefully Risqué art exhibition, hosted by Islip Arts Council at the Islip Arts Gallery, South Shore Mall, Bay Shore, at 7 p.m. This immersive fundraiser blends 1920s flair with bold, elegant artwork celebrating form, confidence, and artistic expression. Password required for entry. 1920s attire encouraged. For tickets and more details, visit isliparts.org.

ONGOING

Through March 22

“Descendants: The Musical” at Argyle Theatre

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movie, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new show jam-packed with comedy, adventure, and hit songs from the films! Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, the teenage children of infamous villains have been invited to attend Auradon Prep! Catch the exciting story as it unfolds on the Main Stage at Argyle Theatre, 34 West Main Street, Babylon. Showtimes run through March 22. For tickets, visit argyletheatre.com.

Disney’s “Newsies”

Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical comes to the Argyle Theatre in Babylon Village, 34 West Main Street, Babylon, with showtimes running through March 22. Choreographed by Trent Soyster, directed by Tommy Ranieri, and under the musical direction of Jonathan Brenner, this turn-of-the-century classic is a spectacular adaptation of the Broadway musical. For tickets and more information, visit argyletheatre.com.

