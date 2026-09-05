Meet the Fire ISland News Cover Artist: Jane Corbellini

In our last issue of Fire Island News, our cover art featured an image of Davis Park Ferry’s vessel, Kiki, arriving at shore on Fire Island. In this issue, a painting of Kiki shows the vessel departing Fire Island and heading back across the Great South Bay. Victoria Schneps, Founder of Schneps Media, personally chose the cover artwork. She had long been searching for an image of a ferry making the journey back home to the mainland to close out our summer season. Jane Corbellini delivered exactly what she was looking for—with both technical skill and grace.

Corbellini is an artist and educator whose work is deeply informed by the East Coast’s landscapes and communities. Raised on the North Shore of Long Island and inspired by more than 25 summers on Fire Island, she draws on the sea, sky, and shoreline to create evocative oil landscapes and portraiture that reflect a profound connection to place and the natural world.

She holds a BFA from Parsons School of Design and an MA in Arts Education from the University of North Texas. Her practice also includes highly personalized commissions for homes and pets, each imbued with her distinctive sensitivity to light, atmosphere, and character. Alongside her studio work, she remains dedicated to arts education and to fostering creativity in her community.

Jane and her husband divide their time between Fire Island and Texas.

“The beauty of Fire Island, where we have spent summers the last 25 years, has served as a rich source of inspiration for me and continues to broaden my practice,” she writes in her website’s artist’s statement. “Whether painting in plein air or from photo reference in my studio, I hope to create a painting that will be treasured and loved.”

Corbellini also devotes herself to a painting series called Restored, in collaboration with Exodus Ministries, a Dallas-based nonprofit that reunites and restores families by providing housing and life skills to formerly incarcerated women and their children. Upon graduation from the Exodus Ministries program, she gifts them beautiful portraits of themselves with their families as they begin their new chapter.

This Labor Day Weekend, she will also participate in the Davis Park Art Show on Sunday, Sept. 6, from noon to 4 p.m. at Most Precious Blood Church. Be sure to say hello at her table and explore her work at janecorbellini.com.