Powerful Women, Blue Point Oysters, and the State of the Beach Define the September Issue of Great South Bay News

With less than two weeks to go before the autumnal equinox sets in, our September issue of Great South Bay News closes out the summer season for our modest newspaper family with strength and verve, thanks to the contributions of a talented team of Schneps Media writers who have a presence in it.

Our cover story features Carrie Meek Gallagher, CEO of Long Island Power Authority. Gallagher is the first woman to lead the juggernaut that keeps Long Island running strong, and this interview reflects that the decision was made wisely. Learn all about LIPA’s new program to take some of the stress off of “peak load” times, and how the consumer’s cooperation can actually help lower your electric bill.

As the subject of power continues in this issue, no force defines Long Island quite like the dynamic nature of the ocean waves themselves. With this in mind, the state of New York has launched its bold initiative to protect our South Shore beaches and oceanfront into the future. Other media outlets have reported on these recent developments, but Claude Solnik follows the money and has written the definitive article on the subject.

Then, of course, there’s the power of the game itself, and as the sports world turns its attention to Bethpage Black Golf Course later this month for the Ryder Cup, the Great South Bay will be well represented by our world-class oysters and the Islip-based oyster farmers who cultivated them.

Also in this issue, Linda Leuzzi writes about a bold new apartment complex concept coming to Patchogue, in our Between the Canals real estate section. Mary Gauthier visits Bayport’s People’s Pub, and Dave Gil De Rubio shares details about an upcoming musical performance that shouldn’t be missed on our Art & Entertainment pages. This issue also features Great South Bay food and beverage options courtesy of Maria Orlando Pietromonaco and Christopher Verga. Of course, Great South Bay News wouldn’t be complete without Samantha Salerno’s famous community calendar to help us stay informed about upcoming events in the neighborhoods.

Keep your eye out for the September edition at a newsstand near you.