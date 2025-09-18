Patchogue’s Little Red Shed and its Big History

You would want to come to the Red Shed not just for the history, but to hear Greater Patchogue Historical Society (GPHS) treasurer Steve Lucas’s ebullient discussion of the history and items in the Little Red Shed in East Patchogue.

This 13-by-19-foot gift shop is one of four buildings at the Avery Homestead County Park, located off South Country Road in East Patchogue, that opened in April.

“We have a lot of things that might be found in an agricultural general store,” Lucas said.

“It’s a combination of the agricultural theme for the Avery property—which had been Swan Nursery, and under Barbara Avery, a miniature horse farm—but also with Patchogue souvenirs,” Lucas explained.

He pulled out a poster of the Swan River Nursery, along with those for the Carnegie Library and Blue Point Oysters.

“Also, real Native American relics, like this one with an attached arrowhead,” he said, showing a card with the relic affixed. “And, we have a pen and ink drawing by Will Ryder of the Little Red Shed to sell and use as a fundraiser.”

Local history books, including those written by Lucas, are available, along with numerous educational items for young children, such as puzzles. An illustrated Avery map and a guided self-tour of the bucolic, leafy property, featuring its late-century and earlier buildings, are also available.

The shed is one of only three county standalone gift shops: St. James General Store at Deepwells Farm County Park and The Big Duck at Big Duck Ranch in Flanders.

The early 1900s shed renovation was a quick turnaround.

“It took about six to eight months,” Lucas said. “[Suffolk] county redid the floors via Derby Floors, and the wainscoting was painted by the county. The shelves are original to the building; they were in good shape, although the floor joists needed repair.”

Avery cheerleader Legislator Dominick Thorne, who has doggedly pushed through Avery’s preservation since taking over from former Legislator Rob Calarco’s lead, introduced the bill authorizing $250,000 from capital funds for its restoration. Some of that money paid for the shed’s improvements.

“It was record-speed,” Thorne said. “The craftsmen from Suffolk County Parks are doing a remarkable job of being mindful of the history there.”

The GPHS still has its headquarters in Patchogue’s Carnegie Library, but the not-for-profit asked for a presence at the shed. Their tie-in at the Avery property, with the Swan River Schoolhouse right across the road on Roe Avenue as a historic route, is a natural fit.

The shed has occupied previous locations within the 11-acre area; it was previously the Swan River Homestead Office and then Barbara Avery’s plant shed.

Avery was the last family inhabitant to pass away in 2017, but the property’s history is rich.

The family acquired a vast swath of land where it is now located and beyond in the 17th century, and has remained a presence. It was purchased by Suffolk County and the Town of Brookhaven in 2023.

The 200-acre Swan River Nursery, south of Montauk Highway, was established in 1898 by Charles W. Avery, and her father, Humphrey R. Avery, continued it.

It’s a free destination site, open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can browse in comfort, whether in summer or winter, thanks to the newly installed HVAC system.