Positivity and Philanthropy Push CoHo to New Ventures

Maybe it’s the 10 cents per transaction donated to a charity. Or the grateful, uplifting vibe; even CoHo’s drinks are labeled “I am energetic,” “I am glowing,” or “I am compassionate”—all positive affirmations.

“We intentionally did that and got our customers to say the key words when they order,” said Rob Cutrone, owner of CoHo Coffee House in Patchogue and now the storefront next door as well.

Whatever it is, he’s expanding his business on Main Street in a short time. He’s calling No. 60 West Main Street, Third Space.

“It refers to a place one can be found not at home or at work,” he said.

Think cool event space, including a conference room for presentations, closings, and private parties. Total space, including CoHo’s No. 62, is 7,500 square feet. Investment in the new building is in “the high six figures,” Cutrone said, adding they have about a dozen employees now. “It will probably expand to two dozen,” he said of the new endeavor. The ambitious vision for Third Space includes Mommy and Me, yoga, Paint and Sip, and Drink and Draw classes.

“One thing I’m very excited about is that I’m a sports guy, and I’ll brand this as a Watch Party where people like to come together and cheer for their team, like the Super Bowl, WFC Fights, the World Series,” he said. “There will even be a Legacy Room, a rentable private space. It’s high-tech with display screens, so it’s great for presentations, mortgage closings, but also if you’re celebrating your mom’s 75th birthday, we can do a slide show.”

Private dining will be available.

“CoHo’s Kitchen will be on Third Space’s property,” he said. “Expect a real breakfast, Saxy brunches [as in saxophone playing], a really nice lunch menu; food can be ordered through CoHo and accessible for events.”

He has singers, comedy performers, and magicians in mind.

“It’s an event space for ages 5 to 95, and when it’s not used, it will be our CoHo overflow from an opening in the back by the cold brew wall.”

On the weekends and in the evening, especially, CoHo offers coffee-infused cocktails, and the crowd gets big. There will be a 500-square-foot courtyard in the rear of Third Space. In the front, CoHo’s outdoor patio will extend to next door.

“My goal is to open Third Space May 1,” he said.

Cutrone is only 33. He’s already been tapped by Long Island Business News for their 30 Under 30 Award in 2018, and he just signed a three-year lease to operate the Bayport-Blue Point Library café. He presently lives in Smithtown, but is hoping to move to the Bayport-Blue Point area in the near future. He has also headed several businesses including motivational speaking, and has been co-owner of East End Coffee Roaster and Press Play Events & Entertainment before buying out partners of The Bean of Patchogue in 2022 and rebranding it as CoHo in 2023. His philanthropy extends to several not-for-profit areas. The customer chooses which one; then CoHo pitches in 10 cents per transaction. That adds up.

“We have from 300-to-500 transactions a day,” he said. It’s a partnership with Phin [see Phinforgood.com], a donation gifting platform.

Either entrepreneurship is in your bones, or it isn’t. Cutrone started early.

“Growing up in West Islip, I started shoveling snow, cleaning gutters, and power washing houses at around 12,” he said. He credits his parents, Frank and Lucy Cutrone, as fantastic motivators.

“I came from a house where if you weren’t pulling your weight, there were repercussions. We did school, homework, and religion. And I played every sport out there. I was brought up to be able to communicate with anyone. I did so many odd jobs, working for people who didn’t have much money, to people who did. I did a lot of motivational speaking at universities and businesses. Everything I’ve done that got me here comes from fear of not reaching my highest potential,” he explained. “I never wanted to be called lazy.”

Cutrone is married with three children and credits his wife, Alexandria, with achieving his success.

“I have her faith and utmost trust in my decision-making,” he said.

“Rob is a fantastic chamber member, and we are thrilled with the extension of CoHo and the new aspects Rob will bring,” said Greater Patchogue Chamber executive director Silvana Aloisio. “I always know if I need something, he would be one of the first to call on.”

In his business, it’s about emphasizing the positive, he said. “I just know this is a 100 percent relationship business.”